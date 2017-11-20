Fotograaf onthult hét geheim achter perfecte foto's op Instagram. In realiteit is het tafereel veel minder idyllisch
Zijn serie geeft op een humoristische wijze weer hoe ver mensen moeten gaan voor dat sprookjesacchtige beeld. Het is geweldig om te zien hoe de fotograaf een saaie omgeving omtovert tot een sprookje. Scroll naar beneden en stel het met je eigen ogen vast.
LUGARxFOTO Hoje a nossa sessão foi na Capital do Brasil, vir até Brasília e fotografar essa pequena foi incrível... @sarahlepe_borges esbanjou beleza, a mãe Bruna não havia gostado do lugar para fazer essa foto, mas depois que viu a foto ficou de queixo no chão... 😅😍📷🙌🏼
LUGARXFOTO 😍📷 Nesse LUGARxFOTO fizemos o processo da troca de cor do vestido da gestante... 🙌🏼 Mostramos aqui o lugar simples e a foto pronta linda e claro com a ajuda do tratamento de imagem no Photoshop 🙌🏼📷
LUGARxFOTO Aqueles Matinhos que vc respeita 😅😍🙈🙏🏼🌳
LUGARXFOTO 😍📷🌳 Essas beiras de asfalto me agrada demais ó 😍👏🏼🙈
LUGARxFOTO 😱😍📷 Aquele final de tarde com uma luz linda, q você respeita... 😍📷👏🏼
LUGARXFOTO 😱😍🙌🏼 Aquelas poças de água que vc respeita 😍📷🙏🏼
Esse lugares simples me encantam... Deitei, me sujei e fiz a foto q queria, afinal o que vale é o resultado final 😍👏🏼📷 Sessão 15 anos - @jullyana_r
LUGARxFOTO Sabe aquelas florzinhas q caem das árvores? Junta elas no chão, pede pra Gestante deitar e faz uma foto lindona como essa... Ficou incrível o resultado, valeu todo sacrifício para este click com a linda @luana_claudiojr 😍🌸🌺🙌🏼📷
A pedidos... hahaha Onde tem água é fácil brincar com as perspectiva... 😍❤️📷👏🏼
E quando a cliente não tem pra onde ir e precisa fazer uma foto urgente antes de ter o bebê a gente tem q dar uma forcinha junto com nosso amigo Photoshop... 📷❤😍 Deu trabalho, mas ver a gestante feliz foi o melhor de tudo 🙏🏼
Quem assistiu a Live? Pra quem acompanhou nossa Live no Instagram hoje, mostrei como mudar o fundo da imagem... Aqui foi a imagem utiliza nessa Live... Marque seu amigo para acompanhar as próximas lives e aprender junto com a gente... 😍👏🏼📷
E quando a cliente quer fotos debaixo d'água e você não tem o equipamento pra colocar a câmera na agua... Uso das minhas técnicas de edição para ajuda a cliente 😱❤️📷
Gente olhem q ideia bacana... A gente faz a foto do bebê no piso e dar a impressão de está pendurado... 📷😍👏🏼 Alguém gostou da ideia?
E essas poças de água que perseguem... O cliente ama isso e eu tbm, então todo mundo Ama! Quem concorda? 😍😍📷📷
LUGARXFOTO 😱🌺📷 Flores que amamos e uma modelo @giixaviier linda dessa é um tiquinho de Photoshop para preencher as flores o resultado não poderia ser diferente... 😍🌺📷
