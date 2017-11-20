Ga naar de mobiele website
Fotograaf onthult hét geheim achter perfecte foto's op Instagram. In realiteit is het tafereel veel minder idyllisch

    • Karen Van Eyken
  • Bron: Instagram
Het leukste van het web De kunst van de fotografie gaat veel verder dan een geweldige camera met dito lenzen om een fantastisch plaatje te schieten. Vaak komt er zo veel meer bij kijken en oogt de realiteit vaak een pak minder perfect. De Braziliaanse fotograaf Gilmar Silva verklapt hoe het moet om te schitteren op foto.

Zijn serie geeft op een humoristische wijze weer hoe ver mensen moeten gaan voor dat sprookjesacchtige beeld. Het is geweldig om te zien hoe de fotograaf een saaie omgeving omtovert tot een sprookje. Scroll naar beneden en stel het met je eigen ogen vast.

De tafereeltjes ogen perfect. Maar er komt heel wat bij kijken.
Instagram De tafereeltjes ogen perfect. Maar er komt heel wat bij kijken.

LUGARxFOTO Hoje a nossa sessão foi na Capital do Brasil, vir até Brasília e fotografar essa pequena foi incrível... @sarahlepe_borges esbanjou beleza, a mãe Bruna não havia gostado do lugar para fazer essa foto, mas depois que viu a foto ficou de queixo no chão... 😅😍📷🙌🏼 . . . #asroma #derossi #roma #romainter #dajeroma #forzaroma #love #kids #ddr #seriea #football #video #clip #btsi #slime #slimethailand #slimer #sweetdecothailand #swd #sweetdeco #thailand #toys #สไลม์ฟินๆ #recipe #ไลค์ #toy #ไลค์มาไลค์กลับ #like4like #likeforlikes #likeforlike

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

LUGARXFOTO 😍📷 Nesse LUGARxFOTO fizemos o processo da troca de cor do vestido da gestante... 🙌🏼 Mostramos aqui o lugar simples e a foto pronta linda e claro com a ajuda do tratamento de imagem no Photoshop 🙌🏼📷 . . . #gravidez #gravida #dante #itsaboy #maedemenino #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #gestante #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #gravidinha #bump #belly #moda #repost #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta #fisio

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

LUGARxFOTO Aqueles Matinhos que vc respeita 😅😍🙈🙏🏼🌳 . . . #dress #body #aurora #trunkshow #weddingforward #wedding #bride #bridetobe #weddingday #свадьба #newyorkcity #weddingphotography #chloe #bridesmaids #weddinginspiration #instawedding #weddingparty #weddingideas #weddingplanning #weddingphoto #weddingtime #instabride #gettingmarried #weddingblog #dreamwedding #newlywed #weddingphotographer #weddingidea #weddingshot #instaphoto

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

LUGARXFOTO 😍📷🌳 Essas beiras de asfalto me agrada demais ó 😍👏🏼🙈 . . . #gravidez #gravida #dante #itsaboy #maedemenino #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #gestante #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #gravidinha #bump #belly #moda #repost #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta #fisio

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

LUGARxFOTO 😱😍📷 Aquele final de tarde com uma luz linda, q você respeita... 😍📷👏🏼 . . . #dress #body #aurora #trunkshow #weddingforward #wedding #bride #bridetobe #weddingday #свадьба #newyorkcity #weddingphotography #chloe #bridesmaids #weddinginspiration #instawedding #weddingparty #weddingideas #weddingplanning #weddingphoto #weddingtime #instabride #gettingmarried #weddingblog #dreamwedding #newlywed #weddingphotographer #weddingidea #weddingshot #instaphoto

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

E tem gente q não viu essa nossa foto Ainda... Photoshop e suas possibilidades 😍🙌🏼

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

LUGARXFOTO 😱😍🙌🏼 Aquelas poças de água que vc respeita 😍📷🙏🏼 . . . #gravidez #gravida #dante #itsaboy #maedemenino #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #gestante #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #gravidinha #bump #belly #moda #repost #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta #fisio

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

Esse lugares simples me encantam... Deitei, me sujei e fiz a foto q queria, afinal o que vale é o resultado final 😍👏🏼📷 Sessão 15 anos - @jullyana_r . . . #photooftheday #diy #craft #tbt #beautiful #followme #chocolate #happy #friends #like4like #favorite #fashion #tutorial #satisfying #style #summer #cute #delicious #love #dog #nature #awesomeness #food #instagood #follow #selfie #lol #art #instagramfollow #best

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

LUGARxFOTO Sabe aquelas florzinhas q caem das árvores? Junta elas no chão, pede pra Gestante deitar e faz uma foto lindona como essa... Ficou incrível o resultado, valeu todo sacrifício para este click com a linda @luana_claudiojr 😍🌸🌺🙌🏼📷 . . #gravidez #gravida #dante #itsaboy #maedemenino #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #gestante #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #gravidinha #bump #belly #moda #repost #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta #fisio

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

O bom de fazer uma foto planejada é isso... Tudo se encaixa perfeitamente 👏🏼😍📷 Não tinha o Banguela na hora, então vai a mochilinha do Guilherme 😅👏🏼

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

A pedidos... hahaha Onde tem água é fácil brincar com as perspectiva... 😍❤️📷👏🏼 . . #inspiration #maquiagem #instablog #likeforlike #happy #yummy #instagood #tutorial #boanoite #follower #instagram #follow #diy #videos #food #nail #art #creative #foods #color #followback #hacks #hack #tricks #followme #hairoftheday #lips #tips #delicious #beautiful

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

E quando a cliente não tem pra onde ir e precisa fazer uma foto urgente antes de ter o bebê a gente tem q dar uma forcinha junto com nosso amigo Photoshop... 📷❤😍 Deu trabalho, mas ver a gestante feliz foi o melhor de tudo 🙏🏼 . . . #gravidez #gravida #dante #itsaboy #maedemenino #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #gestante #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #gravidinha #bump #belly #moda #repost #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta #fisio

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

Quem assistiu a Live? Pra quem acompanhou nossa Live no Instagram hoje, mostrei como mudar o fundo da imagem... Aqui foi a imagem utiliza nessa Live... Marque seu amigo para acompanhar as próximas lives e aprender junto com a gente... 😍👏🏼📷 . . . #selfie #foto #selfiestick #comix #paroladicomix #fotografia #tbt #familiaetudo #familia #instafamily #fe #amor #meusmeninos #afeto #carinho #uniao #comemoracao #muitoamorenvolvido #hapiness #blessed #worldcaptures #igworldclub #moodygrams #nature_obsession_landscapes #artofvisuals #total_landscapes #igmasters #ok_landscape #ic_landscapes #nature_of_our_world

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

E quando a cliente quer fotos debaixo d&#39;água e você não tem o equipamento pra colocar a câmera na agua... Uso das minhas técnicas de edição para ajuda a cliente 😱❤️📷 . . . #creative #inspiration #gestante #grávida #gestação #maternity #mommy #pregant #25semanas #30semanas #maternityphotoshoot #maternityphotography #maternitysession #pregnancyphoto #pregnancyphotography #pregnancyphotographer #maternityphotos #maternityshoot #pregnancyphotoshoot #momtobe #maternityphotographer #babybauchshooting #pregnancylife #pregnantbelly #babybelly #bump #selfie #selfitime #nofilter #blondehair

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

Gente olhem q ideia bacana... A gente faz a foto do bebê no piso e dar a impressão de está pendurado... 📷😍👏🏼 Alguém gostou da ideia? . . . #babygirl #cat #cats #turkish #baby #babieswhen #9gag #giveaway #4moms #thebump #aheadofthecurve #momlife #parenthood #motherhood #pregnant #expecting #parenting #newborn #sponsored #adele #sripanwa #thailand #phuket #happyanniversary #anniversary #lovehim #9months #love #pup #puppy

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

E essas poças de água que perseguem... O cliente ama isso e eu tbm, então todo mundo Ama! Quem concorda? 😍😍📷📷 . . . #gravidez #gravida #dante #itsaboy #maedemenino #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #gestante #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #gravidinha #bump #belly #moda #repost #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta #fisio

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

LUGARXFOTO 😱🌺📷 Flores que amamos e uma modelo @giixaviier linda dessa é um tiquinho de Photoshop para preencher as flores o resultado não poderia ser diferente... 😍🌺📷 . . . #asroma #derossi #roma #romainter #dajeroma #forzaroma #love #kids #ddr #seriea #football #video #clip #btsi #slime #slimethailand #slimer #sweetdecothailand #swd #sweetdeco #thailand #toys #สไลม์ฟินๆ #recipe #ไลค์ #toy #ไลค์มาไลค์กลับ #like4like #likeforlikes #likeforlike ⭐️🏙

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gilmarphotos) op

