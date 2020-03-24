Extreem rimpelige en ‘chagrijnige’ naaktkat hit op sociale media: “Hij doet geen vlieg kwaad” Tom Tates

24 maart 2020

13u53

Bron: AD.nl 0 Het leukste van het web Een 6-jarige sphynx (Canadese naaktkat) uit de Zwitserse plaats Rüti, even ten zuiden van Zürich, is in korte tijd uitgegroeid tot één van de populairste poezen op sociale media. ‘Lelijke’ Xherdan dankt zijn faam niet alleen aan het feit dat hij zo goed als geen haren heeft, maar vooral aan zijn extreme rimpels, formaat, knalblauwe ogen en een voortdurend chagrijnige blik.

Sandra Filippi, het trotse baasje van Xherdan, adopteerde de op 18 juni 2013 geboren kat toen hij een paar weken oud was. Inmiddels weegt hij een slordige 7 kilo omdat het roze dier een niet te stoppen eetlust heeft. Het menu van de naar obesitas neigende huiskat? “Vers vlees en avocado's. Vooral op die laatste is hij gek.”

Filippi is supertrots op haar opvallende huisdier. “De eerste keer dat ik hem zag, was ik meteen overtuigd. Hij laat mij en vele anderen lachen. Ik ben vreselijk blij met mijn toch behoorlijk unieke Xherdan”, vertelde ze onlangs aan de website Insider.

Ondanks zijn ietwat intimiderende en boosaardige uiterlijk, is de kater volgens Filippi ‘een lieverd’. “Hij loopt voortdurend tevreden te spinnen en miauwen, is gek op knuffelen en aaien en sluit met iedereen die hem ontmoet direct vriendschap.”

De Instagrampagina van de kat wordt inmiddels door bijna 30.000 enthousiaste fans gevolgd. Vanwege zijn groeiende populariteit heeft zijn baasje ook maar een website over hem in het leven geroepen. Daar is van alles en nog wat over hem te vinden. Zoals het feit dat de naaktkat werkelijk geen vlieg kwaad doet en dat hij regelmatig eten van zijn baasje steelt en dat vervolgens in huis verstopt. “Hij is dus ook nog slim.”