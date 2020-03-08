Elizabeth Warren haalt beste danspasjes boven in virale video ES

Bron: Newsweek 0 Het leukste van het web Elizabeth Warren, die donderdag uit de Elizabeth Warren, die donderdag uit de Amerikaanse presidentiële race stapte, heeft een bewogen week achter de rug. Maar dat weerhoudt haar er niet van in de schijnwerpers te blijven: de Democrate waagde zich aan een TikTok-challenge, die ondertussen viraal gaat.

Elizabeth Warren was gisterenavond te gast in het Amerikaans televisieprogramma Saturday Night Live (SNL). De Amerikaanse senator uit Massachusetts stal er de show aan de zijde van Kate McKinnon, Amerikaans actrice en comédienne, die zich als Warren vermomd had. Maar waar nu vooral over gesproken wordt is wat er zich achter de schermen afspeelde na de uitzending. Mckinnon en Warren gingen namelijk de “Flip the Switch”-challenge van TikTok aan.

Bij de challenge halen TikTok-gebruikers hun beste dansmoves boven op het catchy nummer ‘Nonstop’ van Drake dat in 2018 gelanceerd werd. De hype ontging Warren en McKinnon niet, waarna ze zelf een poging deden. Het filmpje werd op sociale media ondertussen al met veel applaus onthaald. “Zonder twijfel is dit het beste op het internet”, aldus een gebruiker op Instagram. “Ik heb nog nooit zoiets leuks gezien”, luidt het bij een andere fan.

Andere TikTok-gebruikers die de “Flip the Switch”-challenge aangingen:

#FlipTheSwitch with mama 😀 pic.twitter.com/tKexS57QGT Toni Tones(@ iamTONITONES) link

I’m not a regular dad, I’m a COOL dad 😂😂😂😂 #fliptheswitch pic.twitter.com/reyFb6wjKB Tupac Smalls(@ Skinny_Samoan) link