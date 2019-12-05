Een maand zonder smartphone, of papa toegang geven tot je sociale media: Madelynn (15) koos voor het laatste... mvdb

05 december 2019

11u51 38 Het leukste van het web Als je tienerdochter achter je rug ook jongens van haar leeftijd uitnodigt voor een logeerpartijtje, is een gepaste straf op zijn plaats, oordeelden ouders Larry en Tawnya Sumpter. Ze stelden hun dochter Madelynn (15) voor de keuze: ofwel een maand zonder smartphone, ofwel papa twee weken lang toegang verlenen tot je socialemediakanalen.

De tiener uit de Texaanse stad Denton had niet alleen vriendinnen uitgenodigd voor het nachtelijk feestje. Stiekem had ze ook enkele leeftijdsgenoten van het andere geslacht haar kamer binnengesmokkeld. Madelynns ouders betrapten dochterlief en dachten een gepaste straf uit.

Een hele maand zonder smartphone was voor de tienerdochter haast ondenkbaar, dus gaf ze met flinke tegenzin de paswoorden van haar Instagram en andere socialemediakanalen aan papa Larry. Voordeel: haar smartphoneloze tijd zou worden ingekort tot twee weken. Nadeel: een groot risico op filmpjes en foto’s die Madelynn sowieso het schaamrood op de wangen zou bezorgen.

Larry stak meteen van wal. In een eerste Instagrampost is het meisje nog zelf te zien terwijl ze de hand voor de ogen slaat. Papa maakt haar volgers warm voor opzienbarende Snapchats, Tiktokfilmpjes en Instagramfoto’s. In een volgende bericht voegt hij de daad bij het woord en post hij een selfie.

Influencer

Larry heeft vanaf dan de smaak echt goed te pakken. Hij plundert haar kleerkast, trekt een van haar t-shirts aan en gebruikt haar voorraad haarbanden als armbanden. Tot overmaat van ramp draagt hij een blonde vrouwenpruik. De veertiger heeft al snel het tienerjargon onder de knie en post een filmpje waarin hij als volleerd influencer hilarische tips geeft over joggen.

Madelynn kon wel door de grond van schaamte zakken toen een verklede Larry haar kwam ophalen van school. Na ook zijn ‘twerk’-vaardigheden te hebben getoond op Tiktok, zaten de twee weken er stilaan op. Papa beloofde zich niet meer te laten zien op haar socialemediakanalen en beschouwde de straf als afgelopen. Voor Madelynn is de #parenttakeover overigens prima uitgedraaid. Ze heeft er plots duizenden volgers bij. Larry zelf, krijgt niets dan positieve reacties van andere ouders. “Schitterend, je brengt me op ideeën!”, luidt het in reacties.

