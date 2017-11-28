Deze hond en kat gaan graag samen op reis en hun foto’s zijn ongelofelijk schattig
Cynthia Bennett adopteerde haar hond in 2014. Ze wilde eigenlijk een golden retriever, maar toen ze Henry zag op een evenement waar je dieren kon adopteren, was ze meteen verkocht. “Toen ik zijn kooi binnenging, sprong hij meteen in mijn schoot en ging met zijn hoofd op mijn arm en zijn buik omhoog liggen. Toen wist ik meteen dat hij het was.”
Trektocht
Na drie dagen nam het koppel – dat heel graag wandelt – hem al mee op een trektocht. “Hij zocht de grootste en steilste rots en daar klom hij meteen op om over de rand te kijken. We noemden hem daarom meteen ‘de kleine berggeit’”, vertelt Cynthia. (lees hieronder verder)
Enkele maanden geleden besloot ze samen met haar vriend om nog een tweede dier te adopteren. Cynthia wilde graag een zwerfpoesje en na vijf maanden van asielen afdweilen, vond ze een Siamese kat die naar de naam Baloo luisterde. Ze stelde haar voor aan Henry en het was liefde op het eerste gezicht. “Het enige wat ze wilden doen, was spelen en knuffelen”, klinkt het.
Ook Baloo ging al snel mee op reis. “We krijgen vaak de vraag hoe we hem daaraan hebben laten wennen, maar het ging vanzelf. Ze vindt het leuk om buiten te zijn. Samen met Henry. En dat levert de allermooiste foto’s op”, zegt Cynthia nog.
