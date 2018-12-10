De ‘Bling 777' is te mooi om waar te zijn mvdb

10 december 2018

17u50

Bron: Instagram 0 Het leukste van het web Een foto van een Boeing 777 van luchtvaartmaatschappij Emirates waarin ontelbare fonkelende diamanten zijn verwerkt, is een hit op Instagram. “Dit is de ‘Bling’ 777 van Emirates, speciaal voor het feestelijke einde van het jaar”, klonk het. Velen reageerden meteen verrukt, anderen legden de nodige scepsis aan de dag. En inderdaad, het bleek te mooi om waar te zijn.

Op sociale media zorgde de foto meteen tot gespeculeer over de kosten of de mogelijke routes van de ‘Bling 777'. Sceptici vroegen zich dan weer af of een vliegtuig met zulk extra gewicht wel in staat is om op te stijgen. En effectief, de foto is niet echt. Het is een stunt van de Pakistaanse Sara Shakeel, een tandarts die zich heeft gespecialiseerd in Photoshop en meer dan 500.000 volgers heeft.



Haar creatie op Instagram wekte ook de aandacht van Emirates zelf. “Ze waren zo onder de indruk van mijn werk dat ze me een upgrade naar Milaan hebben gegeven”, althans zo luidt het bij Shakeel zelf.



De vrouw probeerde nog even met een andere foto de schijn op te houden. Dat beeld was een close-up van een vliegtuigvleugel vol diamanten. Het gephotoshop is ook gratis reclame voor Emirates dat tien keer per week vanuit de Pakistaanse hoofdstad Islamabad naar Milaan vliegt.