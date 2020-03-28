Daten in coronatijden: New Yorker stuurt een drone met zijn nummer op naar dansend buurmeisje HLA

28 maart 2020

10u21

Bron: Time, Instagram 0 Het leukste van het web De coronamaatregelen houden iedereen zoveel mogelijk binnenshuis, ook in De coronamaatregelen houden iedereen zoveel mogelijk binnenshuis, ook in New York . Wie toch buitenkomt, moet steeds voldoende afstand houden van anderen en winkels, restaurants en cafés blijven gesloten. Geen ideale omstandigheden om iemand nieuw te leren kennen, laat staan om te daten. Toch slaagden deze twee New Yorkers daarin, met hulp van een drone en heel wat creativiteit. Jeremy Cohen deelde zijn avontuur via TikTok en de filmpjes gingen viraal.

Tori Cignarella was al enkele dagen van thuis uit aan het werken omwille van de maatregelen tegen corona. Om een luchtje te scheppen, trok de New Yorkse naar het dak. “Ik was zaterdag even stoom aan het aflaten op het dak, toen ik zag dat mensen in mijn richting keken”, vertelt ze aan Time magazine. “Ik hou ervan om mensen aan het lachen te brengen, en ik hou ervan om zelf te lachen.” Dus begon ze te enthousiast te dansen. Aan de overkant van de straat werden haar enthousiaste dansmoves opgemerkt door fotograaf Jeremy Cohen. Toen het meisje in zijn richting keek, zwaaide hij. En zij zwaaide enthousiast terug.

Jeremy schreef zijn nummer op een papiertje en plakte het op zijn drone. Een idee dat hij lang geleden samen met een vriend had bedacht, vertelt hij. “En dit was het ideale moment ervoor”. De fotograaf vloog zijn boodschap naar de overkant van de straat. Kort nadien kreeg hij een berichtje: “Hey, dit is het meisje vanop het dak!”. De twee wisselden wat berichtjes uit, en Jeremy nodigde Tori uit voor een etentje.

De social distancing richtlijnen en quarantainemaatregelen maakten het onmogelijk om uit eten te gaan. Jeremy regelde dan maar samen met Tori’s huisgenoot een romantisch diner - elk aan de andere kant van de straat. Een beetje onwennig, schreeuwde Jeremy “Je ziet er goed uit” naar de overkant van de straat. Nadien werd het gesprek verdergezet via FaceTime, en de date bleek succesvol. De twee spraken nog een keer af, voor een wandeling deze keer.

Tijdens de tweede date wou Jeremy zijn beste beentje voorzetten, al bleven de quarantainemaatregelen ook belangrijk. “Ik kocht bloemen en ontsmettende handgel", vertelt hij, terwijl hij in een plastic luchtbal naar haar appartementsgebouw wandelt. Tori en Jeremy maken een wandeling door de stad, op veilige afstand van elkaar en met een fysieke barrière tussen hen. Toch worden de twee, wiens verhaal intussen viraal is gegaan, tegengehouden door een politiepatrouille. De agenten herkennen hen vanop het nieuws en willen een selfie. Opnieuw een geslaagde date dus, al bleken die bloemen toch niet het beste idee. “Ik zat opgesloten en kon ze niet afgegeven.”