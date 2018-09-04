Creatieve dalmatiër 'zingt' graag en speelt ook piano
Beelden van de "zingende" hond gaan viraal op sociale media. De viervoeter heeft intussen ook een eigen profiel waar duizenden mensen zijn (muziek)avonturen kunnen volgen.
Finally I'm at home!!!! I'm filling it 🤩🐾 tomorrow will tell who are the winners of my giveaway 🎶🎶🎶🎶
Today I was singing for my people ❤️
I just sow myself on TV!!!! And I really love myself 😂🤩🎶#виделивидео @dartmill @zaali_official
I'm so happy guys! That even in Facebook groups ( dodo , 9gags , ladbable etc) or here in different pages you are recognizing me😍😘 in smaller groups sometimes without saying that is @dalmatian.freddie on a pic 🎈🎈🎈 I guess my face is super recognizable 🙈 ❕ ❕ P.S. one of fav pic from the last year
😎 we are living in the end of the world🤣🤣🤣🤣 no mobile connection at all 😜
Let me share one song with you😃Have a nice weekend !!! ⭐️ @rjfga
