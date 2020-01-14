Bikinimodel toont hoe haar lichaam in 5 uur tijd compleet verandert jv

14 januari 2020

22u09 0 Het leukste van het web Het Australische bikinimodel Karina Irby (29) is weer sterk voor de dag gekomen bij haar meer dan 1 miljoen Instagramfans. “Een transformatie in vijf uren”, titelt ze haar post. Wie zien haar op twee foto’s met op het eerste gezicht telkens een totaal ander lichaam.

Karina Irby, die haar eigen merk Moana Bikini heeft, zette op Instagram twee beelden van zichzelf naast elkaar, genomen met vijf uur tussen. Het bikinimodel uit de Gold Coast schrijft dat ze er aan het begin van de avond nog “om op te eten” uitzag en op het einde als iemand die “zes maanden zwanger” is.

Haar verklaring: “Ik heb meer dan drie uur in de auto in een figuurcorrigerende onderbroek gezeten, heb veel te veel flessen water gedronken omdat ik honger had, en heb dan te veel Japans eten gegeten, omdat ik mezelf per ongeluk aan het uithongeren was”. Het voor-en-na-verschil is duidelijk te zien. “Zo’n uur nadat ik thuis was, ontspannen was en die strakke kledij had uitgespeeld, was mijn buikje weer normaal. Zo gek hoe een lichaam in elkaar zit”, postte ze op Instagram.

Karina Irby heeft wel meer last van een ‘opgeblazen gevoel’. Ze wou er met haar post op een “grappige” manier aan herinneren dat je niet te hard voor jezelf moet zijn als dat gebeurt. “Iedereen is anders, dus beoordeel de reacties van je eigen lichaam niet aan de hand van die van iemand anders”.

Vorig jaar in mei pakte Irby ermee uit dat ze in een paar jaar tijd van 54 naar 64 kilogram was gegaan. “Ik wou dat ik het al eerder had gedaan”, klonk het toen. Nooit had ze zich beter in haar vel gevoeld. Nog daarvoor had ze ook al eens de onrealistische beelden van gefotoshopte meisjes in het vizier genomen met twee zoek-de-tien-verschillen-foto’s van zichzelf. “Ik wil jullie gewoon inspireren om jezelf graag te zien en jullie niet meer te vergelijken met al die onrealistische beelden die je online ziet. Neem sociale media niet te serieus”, was haar wijze raad.