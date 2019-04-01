Aussies willen 1 april-burger van McDonald's écht op menukaart jv

01 april 2019

14u22

Bron: news.com.au 0 Het leukste van het web De 1 aprilgrap van McDonald’s Australië ligt bij heel wat Aussies zwaar op de maag. De nieuwe McPickle bleek niet écht te op de menukaart te staan, terwijl een hoop fans dat blijkbaar zó gewenst hadden. De beloofde augurken smaakten voor hen helaas heel zuur.

Vandaag lanceerde McDonald’s in Australië een nieuwe burger met een filmpje op Instagram: de McPickle. Geheel trouw aan de naam zou de kersverse dubbele burger, naast kaas, ketchup en een broodje, bestaan uit augurken. Fans begonnen al te likkebaarden vanachter hun scherm(pje), tot het besef alsmaar groeide dat dit een aprilvis was.

Meer dan 30.000 mensen bekeken het filmpje van McDonald’s op Instagram, waarmee de stunt van de hamburgerketen als geslaagd kan worden beschouwd.

De augurk is duidelijk erg populair Down Under, maar McDonald’s heeft de fanatici al laten weten dat het wel degelijk op een 1 aprilgrap ging.

