Amerikaanse jogster loopt al jaren routes in vorm van penis Tom Tates

17 januari 2019

14u05

Bron: AD.nl 0 Het leukste van het web Een 33-jarige vrouw uit de Amerikaanse staat New Jersey blijkt al zo'n vier jaar een wel heel merkwaardige hobby te hebben. De amateurhardloopster loopt bijna dagelijks een zorgvuldig uitgestippelde route in de vorm van een penis. De plattegronden van haar opmerkelijke rondjes zet ze vervolgens op Een 33-jarige vrouw uit de Amerikaanse staat New Jersey blijkt al zo'n vier jaar een wel heel merkwaardige hobby te hebben. De amateurhardloopster loopt bijna dagelijks een zorgvuldig uitgestippelde route in de vorm van een penis. De plattegronden van haar opmerkelijke rondjes zet ze vervolgens op Instagram

Volgens Claire, de vrouw in kwestie, ontstond haar hobby per toeval toen ze in 2015 op bezoek was bij haar broer in Kansas. Ze besloot daar te gaan joggen, verdwaalde en kwam, toen ze eenmaal zijn huis had gevonden, via haar hardloop-app tot de conclusie dat ze een route in de vorm van een mannelijk geslachtsorgaan had gerend.



Nadat ze haar eerste, wat grillige plattegrond bij wijze van geintje op sociale media had gezet, werd ‘Dick Run Claire’ overstelpt met reacties. Daarop besloot ze te proberen nog eens een ‘penis’ te rennen. Na nog meer positieve opmerkingen, besloot ze een een Instagramaccount te beginnen over wat de vrouw inmiddels haar ‘merkwaardige verslaving’ noemt.

Claire, die al in de meeste Amerikaanse steden in de vorm van piemels rende met een maximale lengte van 22,5 kilometer, heeft inmiddels al 10.000 trouwe volgers op Instagram. In een interview met Amerikaanse media zegt de vrouw zich niet te schamen voor haar “uit de hand gelopen hobby”. “Ik vind het heerlijk om te joggen en beschouw de vorm van mijn routes als een hilarische bonus.” Nog leuker vindt ze het dat stedenplanners zich bij het ontwerpen van een stratenplan waarschijnlijk niet realiseren dat er gekke vormen in kunnen zitten. “Op sommige plaatsen kan je in mijn ogen perfecte penissen rennen. Je zou bijna denken dat dat vooraf de bedoeling was.’’