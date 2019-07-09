“Ze heeft ja gezegd. Ik denk dat ze er gewoon af wilde”: man doet aanzoek op rotsblok 1.000 meter hoog KVDS

09 juli 2019

10u53 0 Het Leukste van het Web Een Britse man heeft zijn vriendin op een bijzondere plek ten huwelijk gevraagd. Het koppel was met vakantie in Noorwegen en stond na een lange wandeling bovenop de Kjeragbolten – een rotsblok dat klem zit tussen twee steile rotspartijen – toen Kristian Richards (33) zijn ring bovenhaalde. “Ze heeft ja gezegd”, reageerde hij achteraf. “Ik denk dat ze er gewoon af wilde.”

De Kjerag is een berg van 1.110 meter hoog in het westen van Noorwegen en een populaire toeristische bestemming. Op 1.000 meter hoogte heb je vanop de Kjeragbolten een adembenemend uitzicht op de Lysefjord beneden. Het was die plek die Kristian in gedachten had om zijn vriendin Bex Morley (30) ten huwelijk te vragen.

Rotsblok

Heel voorzichtig liet hij zich op het rotsblok op zijn knie zakken. “De meeste mensen zijn bang dat hun vriendin misschien nee zal zeggen, maar ik maakte me meer zorgen om andere dingen”, bekende de fabrieksarbeider uit Kent aan de Britse krant The Sun. “Dat ik de ring zou laten vallen bijvoorbeeld. Want als ik hem uit mijn handen liet glippen, zouden we hem echt wel kwijt zijn.”





Bex – een personal trainer – had naar eigen zeggen geen enkel vermoeden van wat er zou gebeuren. Ze dacht dat ze gewoon een wandeling zouden maken. (lees hieronder verder)

“Het was griezelig, maar zij was angstiger dan ik”, aldus Kristian. “Ze was bang dat ik van het rotsblok zou glijden. Ze heeft ja gezegd. Maar ik denk dat ze er gewoon af wilde”, lacht hij nog.

Bex postte een beeld van het aanzoek op Instagram en daar kreeg de foto heel wat bewonderende reacties. Niet iedereen zou het echter zien zitten om de kei op te stappen, zo blijkt ook. “Oh nee, vergeet maar dat ik dat ooit zou doen”, klinkt het onder meer. En: “Ik zou bedankt hebben.”

Legende

De locatie was in elk geval sprookjesachtig. Volgens een plaatselijke legende is de Kjeragbolten een trol die versteend werd toen het daglicht op hem viel. Het is een populaire plek voor basejumpers en foto’s vanop het rotsblok zijn erg populair op sociale media.