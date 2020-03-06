‘Kerel Met Plakkaat’ heeft unieke uitlaatklep voor al zijn kleine ergernissen Redactie

Bron: Bored Panda 0 Het leukste van het web We hebben ze allemaal, kleine dingen die ons zodanig op de zenuwen werken dat we er gek van worden. Meestal bijten we op onze tanden en gaan we voort. Maar de New Yorker ‘Seth’, brein achter het Instagramaccount ‘Dude With Sign’ (Kerel Met Plakkaat, red.), heeft een unieke manier gevonden om zijn frustraties te uiten: hij gaat voor elke kleine ergernis met een plakkaat op straat staan.

De echte naam van ‘Dude With Sign’ is Dovydas Skarolskis. Vrijheid van meningsuiting is een fundamenteel onderdeel van de democratie en we vinden dat vaak vanzelfsprekend, maar dat is niet altijd terecht, zegt hij. “Er zijn een heleboel politieke regimes die zowel de uitdrukking van de individuele opinie beperken als de mogelijkheid om er een te vormen.”

Tegelijkertijd legt de maatschappij ook beperkingen aan ons op, aldus Dovydas. “Ik kan niet zomaar naakt toekomen in het winkelcentrum gewoon omdat ik dat wil. Er zijn veel openbare normen, culturele tradities, wetten en vele andere instellingen die ons gedrag inperken.” Dat verklaart volgens hem waarom er op het internet zoveel wél lijkt te kunnen. “Het internet is een bevrijdend instrument en miljoenen anonieme commentaren geven auteurs de kans om hun meningen te vormen die anders in het daglicht onderdrukt blijven.”

Zijn plakkaten en Instagramaccount zijn een vorm van micropolitiek, aldus Dovydas. “Dude With Sign zet in de kijker dat we online niet echt nadenken, omdat we gewoon meegaan met de stroom. Mijn foto's gaan niet enkel over de vrijheid van opinie en van meningsuiting, maar moedigen ook mensen aan om een stapje terug te nemen en van buitenaf naar zichzelf te kijken. Enkel wanneer je je eigen hoofd begint te gebruiken, zet je jezelf apart van de grote massa en word je een onafhankelijke denker.”

Zelfspot is in deze tijden cruciaal, merkt Dovydas op. “Dude With Sign is een account vol ironie. Het is grappig wanneer mensen foto’s delen wanneer ik gevraagd heb om dat niet te doen. Maar lachen met jezelf en nadenken over de manier waarop de ontvanger van je actie zich zal voelen, is een veel grotere rijkdom en een veel groter geluk dan naakt gaan winkelen.”

