‘Huh waar ben ik?’: jonge fietser valt in slaap Henk van Gelder - Matthias Van den Bossche

10 december 2018

12u25

De politie in de Nederlandse stad Nijmegen heeft zaterdagnacht een fietser van de straat gehaald die midden op de weg in slaap was gevallen. De jongen stond voorovergebogen op zijn rijwiel, zo is te zien op een politiefoto op Instagram.

Het gaat om een Duitse student die was uitgegaan in de stad. De agenten moesten even knipperen met hun ogen toen ze hem slapend aantroffen. Met een ‘huh waar ben ik’, schrok de door drank overmande student wakker, toen de politiemensen hem voorzichtig aanspraken. De Duitser was onderweg naar zijn slaapadres zijn vrienden kwijtgeraakt. De agenten begeleidden de fietser eerst veilig naar de stoep.

Dronken

Weer wakker leek de man zodanig in orde dat hij zijn weg kon vervolgen. Tot stomme verbazing van de agenten kwamen ze de fietsende student twee uur later opnieuw tegen. Ditmaal in de wijk Malvert in Nijmegen-Zuid. Dat hij de agenten al eerder had ontmoet kon hij zich niet meer herinneren. De student was driftig op zoek naar het huis waar hij zou overnachten. Het adres? Helaas. Dat wist hij niet meer. Zijn vrienden even bellen? Dat ging niet. Zijn telefoon was zojuist stukgevallen. Dronken had hij de smartphone uit zijn vingers laten glippen.

De student wist nog wel de naam van zijn gastheer te vertellen. Voor de agenten was het een koud kunstje om het logeeradres te achterhalen. Gelukkig hoefde hij niet ver te fietsen. Hij stond al pal voor de deur. Lachend wensten de agenten hem een goede en veilige nachtrust. Of hij een boete moeten betalen voor rijden onder invloed, is niet duidelijk. Wie in België in dronken toestand op de openbare weg fietst, riskeert een boete en de intrekking van zijn auto-rijbewijs.