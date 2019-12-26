“Het mooiste kerstcadeau”: hond na 500 dagen in dierenasiel eindelijk geadopteerd ADN

26 december 2019

15u51

Bron: ABC News 120 Het leukste van het web Een pitbull die maar liefst 500 dagen lang triest in een asiel in New York zat te wachten op een nieuw baasje, heeft het allermooiste kerstcadeau gekregen: een warme thuis. Een video van het feestelijke uitzwaaimoment van hond Bonita gaat nu viraal.

“Dag na dag, week na week, maand na maand wandelden potentiële baasjes haar kennel voorbij”, stelt het Niagara County-asiel. “Bonita zag hoe alle andere honden een nieuwe thuis kregen. Maar het leek nooit haar beurt.” Tot ze op 12 december eindelijk geadopteerd werd. Tussen haar en Ray Kinz - een dierenliefhebber zonder kinderen of andere honden en volgens de verzorgers een perfecte match met Bonita - was het liefde op het eerste gezicht.

Vorige week – mooi op tijd voor kerst - mocht ze met haar nieuwe beste vriend naar huis. In een video gedeeld door het asiel op Facebook is te zien hoe de geredde hond een groots uitzwaaimoment uit het gebouw krijgt. Haar verzorgers klappen enthousiast en zorgen voor het nodige confettigeweld en gejuich, terwijl Bonita met haar nieuwe baas naar de auto loopt. De hond gaat iedereen nog even dolenthousiast begroeten en geniet met volle teugen van de aandacht. En vele mensen met haar, want intussen is de clip al meer dan 6 (!) miljoen keer bekeken.

“Iedereen heeft haar zo graag”, klinkt het nog bij Kimberly LaRussa van het asiel. “Ze zat hier het langst van alle dieren en onze medewerkers zijn het gewoon om haar elke dag te zien. We gaan haar ongelofelijk missen. Maar nu wordt ze de koningin van haar nieuwe thuis, en ik ben er zeker van dat haar droom daarmee uitkomt.” Ja, dat lijkt inderdaad helemaal goed te komen als je de Instagrampagina van Bonita gemaakt door haar nieuwe baasje ziet.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Bonita (@bonita_rk) op 13 dec. 2019 om 16:31 CET