Droom jij van een eigen B&B op een idyllisch eilandje? Dan is deze vacature iets voor jou

04 januari 2019

22u54

Bron: Daily Mirror, ebls.org 24 Bizar Elke dag ontwaken op een vredig eilandje, je eigen baas zijn én bijna 115.000 euro per jaar opstrijken: in deze job kan het allemaal. Een Amerikaanse non-profitorganisatie zoekt nog een koppel dat samen een B&B wilt uitbaten in de San Pablo Bay in Californië, op ongeveer een halfuurtje van San Francisco.

De vuurtoren op het kleine eilandje werd in 1979 omgetoverd tot een knusse bed and breakfast. Het geld dat het hotel opbrengt, wordt deels opnieuw geïnvesteerd in de werking van de vuurtoren, die nog steeds dienstdoet. Nu is non-profitorganisatie East Brother Light Station ook op zoek naar twee nieuwe uitbaters die de B&B willen overnemen vanaf april.

Vier dagen per week

De job draait vooral om het bedienen van de gasten. Onder andere word je verwacht om drie maaltijden per dag op te dienen, gasten per boot te vervoeren van en naar de kust en de vijf kamers in de B&B te onderhouden. Het hotel is vier dagen in de week geopend, van donderdag tot zondag.



Het is dus hard werk, maar daarvoor krijg je ook een mooi loon. De vacature belooft een beloning van 130.000 dollar (ongeveer 114.000 euro). Je exacte loon is afhankelijk van hoe goed de B&B draait: doe je zelf je best om zoveel mogelijk gasten te lokken, dan maak je kans op een hoger salaris. Kost en inwoon zijn inbegrepen. En natuurlijk krijg je er ook gratis een spectaculair uitzicht op de skyline van San Francisco bij.

Vaarbewijs

Wel is de selectie van kandidaten voor de job erg streng. East Brother Light Station is specifiek op zoek naar een koppel met ervaring in de horeca. Bovendien moeten beiden ook een vaarbewijs kunnen voorleggen. Volgens de organisatie gaat het grootste deel van de sollicitaties al meteen de prullenbak in omdat ze niet voldoen aan de kwalificaties.



Het koppel dat de job krijgt, wordt vanaf midden april op het eiland verwacht voor een opleiding van twee weken.

