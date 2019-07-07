Daniel raakte zwaar verminkt nadat vriendin bijtend zuur over hem uitgoot, nu trouwt hij met zijn verzorgster Sven Van Malderen

07 juli 2019

20u14

Bron: Daily Mail 4 Bizar Sprookjes bestaan écht: bijna drie jaar geleden werd Daniel Rotariu (33) het slachtoffer van een zuuraanval, nu is hij in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met de vrouw die hem al die tijd verzorgd heeft. “Het was een prachtige dag. Ik had nooit durven dromen dat ik zoiets moois nog zou mogen meemaken”, vertelt hij.

27 juli 2016 was de dag dat het leven van de man uit Leicester voorgoed veranderde. Daniel was na een zoveelste ruzie met Katie Leong vroeg gaan slapen. Hij had haar verboden om naast hem te komen liggen, een vernedering die ze niet kon slikken. Uit wraak goot de vrouw een halve liter zwavelzuur over zijn lichaam uit.

“De foto’s spreken voor zich”, getuigde de man. “Ik liep zware brandwonden en littekens op in mijn gezicht, op mijn armen, mijn benen en mijn romp. Ik raakte ook mijn zicht kwijt. Na de aanval werd ik zes weken lang in een kunstmatige coma gehouden. Het duurde in totaal zes maanden voor ik het ziekenhuis mocht verlaten. Sindsdien heb ik ontelbare complexe operaties ondergaan.”

Rotariu was niet alleen fysiek maar ook mentaal zwaar gehavend. “Mijn verwondingen veranderden mijn leven compleet en ik zal er nooit helemaal van herstellen. Maar ik ben vastbesloten om de hoop niet op te geven.”

Anna Catanga zou uitgroeien tot een cruciale factor in zijn moeizame herstel. Zij was diegene die hem liefdevol opving in het revalidatiecentrum. “Ik genoot van zijn geflirt. Hij was grappig en slim, ik vertoefde graag in zijn gezelschap”, klinkt het uit haar mond. De blinde Rotariu had geen idee hoe zijn reddende engel eruitzag, maar dat vormde geen obstakel om de vonk te doen overslaan.

Intussen is het koppel verhuisd naar Nottingham en hebben ze samen een zoontje van tien maanden oud. Gisteren zetten de tortelduifjes de kroon op het werk met een prachtig huwelijk in zijn Roemeense geboortedorp.

“Er waren heel veel familieleden en vrienden die me sinds die aanval nog niet gezien hadden. Ze zijn serieus geschrokken, sommigen zijn zelfs beginnen wenen”, aldus Rotariu.

“Ik vond het heel spannend om naar het altaar te stappen”, vulde Anna aan. “Mijn jurk, mijn kapsel en mijn make-up zagen er fantastisch uit. Echt jammer dat hij dat niet met zijn eigen ogen kon zien. Door alles wat we meegemaakt hebben, was die trouw uiteraard een heel emotioneel moment.”

Rotariu had zijn meedogenloze kwelduivel in 2015 leren kennen. Ze besloten om de kosten voor een huis te delen, maar na verloop van tijd kwamen er ook gevoelens bij kijken. Katie was op dat moment al ouder dan 50 jaar. En dus geen 36, zoals ze hem wijsgemaakt had.

Katie liep al een hele tijd rond met het plan om haar partner te verminken. Vijf maanden voor de feiten had de politie haar zelfs in het vizier kunnen krijgen. Twee bezorgde burgers maakten zich zorgen rond de verdachte aankopen die haar ex toen deed, maar met die oproep werd niets gedaan.

De vrouw had daarnaast ook de biografie van Katie Piper op haar nachtkastje liggen. Zij was in 2008 het slachtoffer van een zuuraanval geworden, met permanente blindheid aan één oog tot gevolg. En tot slot had Katie het goedje ook al eens uitgeprobeerd op varkensgehakt, kwestie van het vernietigende effect te kunnen inschatten.

“Ik dacht eerst dat ze kokend water over me heen gekieperd had”, aldus Rotariu. “Maar plots lieten mijn ogen me in de steek en zag ik alleen nog een witte schijn, alsof er een dichte mist rond me hing.”

Katie kreeg op haar proces levenslang wegens moordpoging. Het zal zeker zeventien jaar duren vooraleer ze enige kans maakt om vrij te komen. “Maar ondanks alle miserie heeft dit verhaal voor mij toch nog een ‘happy end’ gekregen”, besluit Rotariu.