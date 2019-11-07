Craig ‘The Hulk’ Golias uit Las Vegas, de spierbundel die zich opwerkte van 68 naar 159 kilo jv

07 november 2019

11u14

Bron: Barcroft TV 1 Bizar Craig Golias is een flink uit de kluiten gewassen bodybuilder uit Las Vegas die de grenzen van zijn lichaam alsmaar verlegt met één doel: “reusachtig” worden. De man van 1m90 ging in tien jaar tijd van een frêle 68 kg - “ik was een tandenstoker” - naar een spiermassa van een slordige 159 kilo. Veel trainen, veel eten, en van steroïden is hij ook niet vies.

Golias wordt toepasselijk ‘de hulk’ genoemd, naar de stripfiguur van Marvel Comics, een superheld die op tijd en stond groen uitslaat en uit zijn voegen barst. Dat laatste is de 36-jarige Golias - oorspronkelijk uit Ohio, maar hij woont in Vegas - inderdaad niet vreemd: hij heeft zich ontpopt tot een van de meest indrukwekkende lichamen binnen het wereldwijde bodybuildersgild. Daardoor heeft hij het wel lastig met gewone dingen als veters knopen, de trap opgaan en zelfs douchen. Maar dat neemt hij erbij.

Hij raakte naar eigen zeggen “geobsedeerd” door zijn lichaam en verslaafd aan trainen. “Je wil altijd maar meer”, aldus Golias, die met bicepsen van 61 cm omtrek kan uitpakken. Hij traint vijf-zes keer per week, 1,5 tot 2 uur per dag. Hij heeft ook dagelijks een vijftal proteïnerijke maaltijden nodig: vaak rood vlees, kip en complexe koolhydraten.



Verder vindt hij dat “er niks mis is met steroïden, rekening houdend met je leeftijd en als je het voor de juiste doeleinden gebruikt”. Als online coach raadt hij jongeren altijd aan om “eerst natuurlijke spiermassa te kweken”.

Voor Craig Golias is 2019 tot nu toe een geweldig boerenjaar. Daar wil hij in de toekomst verder op bouwen. Onder meer op Instagram is de Hulk uit Las Vegas een fenomeen met meer dan 418.000 volgers.