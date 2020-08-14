Britni (31) is bijna continu zwanger: “Ik heb elf kinderen op de wereld gezet en wil er nog vier” Sven Van Malderen

14 augustus 2020

18u35

Bron: Daily Mail 11 Bizar Britni Church (31) heeft al een kroost van elf kinderen, maar nog is ze niet voldaan. “Ik zou er graag nog vier extra hebben. Als een van mijn zonen of dochters het welletjes vindt, beloof ik wel te stoppen”, aldus de vrouw uit het Amerikaanse Arkansas City (Kansas).

Church was nog maar net zestien jaar geworden toen ze Crizman (15), haar eerste kind, op de wereld zette. Daarna volgden Jordan (14), Caleb (13), Jace (12), Cadence (10), Jesalyn (8), Silas (5), Christopher (3) en de drieling Oliver, Asher en Abel (1).

Eerst dus twee meisjes, daarna twee jongens, nog eens twee meisjes en tot slot een lange rij van vijf jongens. “Nu mag het wel weer een meisje worden. Wanneer het genoeg zal zijn? Als we er in totaal vijftien hebben”, stelt Britni. “Hoewel, vroeger had ik altijd gedacht dat vier stuks het absolute maximum zou zijn. Nu voelen die elf koters heel normaal aan.”

De rekening loopt op die manier natuurlijk stevig op. Wekelijks moet er 300 dollar (250 euro) gespendeerd worden aan boodschappen. Vijf dozen cornflakes, 66 dozen melk en 600 pampers behoren tot de vaste klassiekers.

De eerste vijf kinderen kreeg Britni samen met haar ex. In 2004 was de jongedame met hem in het huwelijksbootje gestapt, ze was toen nog maar net zestien jaar geworden. Trouwen mág in de staat Kansas trouwens op zo’n jonge leeftijd, op voorwaarde dat de ouders hun toestemming geven.

In 2010 kwam er een eind aan hun liefdesverhaal. Britni ging in de weekends stoom afblazen op allerlei feestjes en raakte zo twee jaar later opnieuw zwanger. Per ongeluk, deze keer.

“Ik voelde me beschaamd, want ik wilde altijd dat mijn kinderen dezelfde vader zouden hebben”, klinkt het. “Jesalyn zag er echter zo schattig en onschuldig uit dat al mijn gêne als sneeuw voor de zon verdween. Het kon mij echt niet meer schelen wat andere mensen van mij dachten. Ik hou van een grote familie, zo is er tenminste altijd iemand om tegen te praten.”

In 2014 leerde Britni haar huidige vriend Chris kennen. Na een korte adempauze van twee jaar kwam de babymachine snel weer op gang.

De dag van Britni start klokvast om 7 uur. Als ze het ontbijt voor de hele bende geregeld heeft, is het tijd voor de was. Twaalf keer per week laadt ze de trommel in, manlief start intussen de grote schoolronde.

Na de lunch begint Britni voor te lezen en maakt ze het avondeten klaar. De rest van het huishouden doet ze samen met Chris. En als er dan nog tijd overblijft, ontspant ze zich met het nodige haak- en breiwerk of kijkt ze een serie.

Het huis heeft vijf slaapkamers, dus elk kind is verplicht om een ruimte te delen. De drieling slaapt voorlopig bij Britni en Chris, op korte termijn is het wel de bedoeling om van de kelder en de zolder extra kamers te maken.

“We worden flink nagekeken als we allemaal samen op stap gaan”, besluit Britni. “Maar iedereen is onder de indruk van de wijze waarop onze kinderen opgevoed zijn. Het is zelfs al gebeurd dat we daarvoor op restaurant getrakteerd werden.”