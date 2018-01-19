Aziatische moeder schat prestatie van haar dochter nét niet helemaal op waarde
De schrijfster deelde het nuchtere antwoord van haar moeder op Twitter met de tekst “niets houd je ego zo goed onder controle als je moeder”.
No one like a mom to keep your ego in check. pic.twitter.com/AhIcsOoclD link
Asian moms gonna Asian mom link
Anderen delen nu massaal de reacties van hun ouders op prestaties waar ze zelf érg trots op waren, maar die door hun ouders net niet helemaal op waarde geschat werden:
nothing like parents to Keep It Real link
Yesterday, I shared my art with my mother for the first time. link
Also, the last time. pic.twitter.com/07gRwLp8u2
When I told my mom I was going to speak at the TED conference, she was like Great but complained I don’t eat enough fruit. link
I once heard an author being interviewed on NPR and he said one of his lowest points was when his mother reviewed his book on amazon and gave it 3/5 stars. All of us with hyper critical mothers can relate link
