Aziatische moeder schat prestatie van haar dochter nét niet helemaal op waarde

    • IB
  • Bron: Twitter
De Amerikaans-Aziatische schrijfster Celeste Ng.
De Amerikaans-Aziatische schrijfster Celeste Ng.
Bizar Er is al veel geschreven over de ambities van ‘Aziatische moeders’ maar de moeder van de Chinees-Amerikaanse schrijfster Celeste Ng maakt het wel heel bont. Toen haar dochter haar trots een berichtje stuurde dat haar boek op plaats vier in de bestsellerlijst van de New York Times stond - toch wel een prestatie van formaat -  stuurde ze doodleuk terug. “Goed zo. Ik ga dadelijk brunchen.”

De schrijfster deelde het nuchtere antwoord van haar moeder op Twitter met de tekst “niets houd je ego zo goed onder controle als je moeder”.

Anderen delen nu massaal de reacties van hun ouders op prestaties waar ze zelf érg trots op waren, maar die door hun ouders net niet helemaal op waarde geschat werden:

