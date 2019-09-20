Andrea (22): "Geen idee of mijn lippen nog meer fillers verdragen, ik trek geen grenzen” Tom Tates

20 september 2019

19u47 0 Bizar Andrea Emilova Ivanova (22) uit de Bulgaarse hoofdstad Sofia heeft de afgelopen jaren naar schatting duizenden euro’s uitgegeven om haar ultieme schoonheidsideaal te bereiken: lippen die minstens drie keer groter zijn dan ze oorspronkelijk waren. De studente filologie (onderzoek naar verdwenen talen) is dolblij met het eindresultaat, maar haar volgers op Andrea Emilova Ivanova (22) uit de Bulgaarse hoofdstad Sofia heeft de afgelopen jaren naar schatting duizenden euro’s uitgegeven om haar ultieme schoonheidsideaal te bereiken: lippen die minstens drie keer groter zijn dan ze oorspronkelijk waren. De studente filologie (onderzoek naar verdwenen talen) is dolblij met het eindresultaat, maar haar volgers op Instagram zijn tot op het bot verdeeld.

Volgens Ivanova werd ze geboren met een kleine mond, inclusief smalle en dunne lippen. “Ik heb er sinds mijn jeugd van gedroomd om ooit een grote mond te hebben. Nu ik volwassen ben, heb ik er eindelijk iets aan kunnen doen.” Tussen alle colleges aan St. Kliment Ohridski Universiteit in Sofia door, brengt ze regelmatig een bezoek aan klinieken waar ze voor zo’n 150 euro per behandeling fillers krijgt ingespoten. Tegenwoordig beperkt ze zich tot het gangbare vulmiddel hyaluronzuur, maar daarvoor werden andere soorten aangebracht. “Wat ik nu gebruik, blijft langer zitten”, aldus de Bulgaarse die ook andere, niet nader te benoemen, ingrepen liet doen.

Op Instagram en in Bulgaarse media jubelt Ivanova over haar verschijning die door menigeen wordt getypeerd als ‘absurd, lelijk, over de top en gevaarlijk’. “Ik vind mijn lippen nu leuker dan ooit”, bijt Ivanova alle kritiek van zich af. “Ik ben stukken mooier en dit is nu eenmaal mode in Bulgarije. Veel vrouwen laten hun lippen vergroten, dus ik ben lang de enige niet. Maar monden zoals die van mij heb ik op straat nog niet gezien.”

Complimenten

De Bulgaarse, die regelmatig opduikt op internationale sites en in kranten, krijgt bijna dagelijks honderden complimenten uit de hele wereld, zo benadrukt ze. En dan vooral van big lips-liefhebbers. Gemene reacties laten haar koud.” De meningen van anderen over mijn uiterlijk zijn niet relevant. De lippen van ieder persoon zijn zo verschillend. Mijn lippen waren echt te klein. Ik zag dat als een fysieke beperking. Dus ja, daarom liet ik de boel vergroten.” Dat haar mond nu te groot zou zijn, vindt ze onzin. “Het is prima zoals mijn lippen nu zijn. Ik heb overigens geen idee of ze nog meer fillers kunnen verdragen. Dat merk ik vanzelf wel. Wat mijn mond betreft, trek ik geen grenzen.”

Ivanova vindt ‘groot’ een relatief begrip. “Wat de een als groot ervaart, ziet een ander weer als klein. Het is maar net hoe iemand iets ervaart en welke smaak iemand heeft.’’ Ze ontkent dat ze verslaafd is aan fillers en op beroemdheden zoals Kim Kardashian en Kylie Jenner wil lijken: dames die ook regelmatig naar de botox- en fillerskliniek gaan. “Ik kopieer niets of niemand en ben 100 procent mezelf. En ik ben zeker geen aandachtsjunk die alles doet voor publiciteit.”

Of ze de grootste lippen ter wereld heeft, weet de Bulgaarse studente niet. “Ik heb, afgaande op de vele reacties die ik krijg, het idee van wel.’’ Ze blijft gewoon doorgaan met de injecties. “Ik volg mijn hart, ook als mensen me blijven bestoken met kritiek. Die laat ik links liggen. Verder hoop ik dat iedereen wat liever voor elkaar is en niet gelijk negatief doet over mensen die opvallen of buiten gangbare normen willen leven. Als mensen ten opzichte van elkaar verdraagzamer zouden zijn, zou de wereld een stuk mooier zijn. Net als mijn mond.’’

