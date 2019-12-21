Amerikaanse kerkgemeenschap bidt voor verrijzenis van Olive (2): meer dan 3.400 berichten op Instagram in week tijd jv

21 december 2019

20u37

Bron: NBC News 1 Bizar “Kom uit dat graf, in Jezus’ naam”, roepen aanhangers van de Bethel Church in Redding, Californië. Ze schudden met hun lichaam, klappen met de handen en zingen ‘All Hail’. Allemaal om de kleine Olive Alayne Heiligenthal te laten verrijzen. De peuter overleed vorige week vrijdag. Op Instagram werden er deze week al meer dan 3.400 berichten gepost onder de hashtag #wakeupolive.

Vrijdag 13 december stopte het tweejarige dochtertje van Andrew en Kalley Heiligenthal, volgers van de Bethel Church, plots met ademen. Olive Alayne werd in allerijl naar het ziekenhuis gebracht, maar haar leven kon niet meer worden gered. De erg christelijke ouders riepen zondag voor de eerste keer op Instagram op om voor hun kindje te bidden opdat het meisje weer tot leven zou komen.

“Wij geloven in Jezus die stierf en met succes elk graf versloeg, met de sleutels tot de kracht van verrijzenis in handen”, klonk het op het account van de moeder, die ook zangeres is bij de Amerikaanse Bethel-kerkgemeenschap. “We vragen om moedige, eendrachtige gebeden van de wereldwijde kerk om ons bij te staan in de overtuiging dat Hij dit kleine meisje weer tot leven zal wekken. Haar tijd hier is nog niet voorbij.”

De oproep kreeg bijna 160.000 likes en werd daarna nog drie keer herhaald. “Dag 4 is echt een goeie dag om te verrijzen”, schreef Kalley Heiligenthal dinsdag bij een filmpje, dat meer dan 930.000 keer werd bekeken. Het ging om de eerste publieke bijeenkomst van de Bethel Church om samen te bidden voor een verrijzenis. Woensdag weerklonk de laatste hoop van mama Kalley dan op Instagram.

Er kwam ook kritiek omdat de kerkgemeenschap van Bethel een GoFundMe-pagina opzette voor de familie Heiligenthal, met als streefdoel 100.000 dollar (90.000 euro). Daarvan werd al meer dan de helft, zo’n 51.000 euro, ingezameld.

Vorig jaar nog beweerde de Bethel Church dat ze een tweejarige met een dodelijke ziekte had genezen.