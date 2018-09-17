Alleen maar fruit eten is desastreus: "Begin er niet aan" Simone van Zwienen

17 september 2018

23u10

Niets anders dan fruit eten is desastreus. Deskundigen raden met klem af om het voorbeeld van Vlaming Simon Beun (26) en zijn Poolse vriendin Tina Stoklosa (39) te volgen. Het koppel eet al drie jaar lang kilo's bananen, meloenen en alle andere soorten vruchten. "Maar daar leef je niet lang op."

Het stel, dat de wereld rondreist op zoek naar nieuwe vruchten om hun menu mee uit te breiden, hoopt zo veel mogelijk mensen van hun bijzondere levensstijl te overtuigen en ziet zelf alleen maar voordelen. Zo viel interieurarchitecte Tina 39 kilo af, voelt ze zich na het eten van dertig bananen op een dag "een beetje high" en zou het helpen om depressies, chronische ziektes en kanker te genezen. Daarnaast hoef je als fruitariër volgens het koppel nooit je tanden te poetsen.



Wetenschappelijk bewijs voor de vele voordelen die het koppel opsomt, is er echter niet. Kees de Graaf, een Nederlandse hoogleraar eetgedrag aan de universiteit van Wageningen, kan niet anders dan concluderen dat honderd procent fruit eten heel ongezond is. "Daar leef je niet lang op. Je krijgt onder meer een eiwittentekort, waardoor je spieren afbreken. Fruit bestaat bijna helemaal uit koolhydraten, een vorm van suiker. Daar zitten geen vetten of eiwitten in. Die mis je dan, dat kan al snel desastreus zijn. Ook moet je best veel fruit eten om je energieniveau op peil te houden."

"Een lijdensweg"

Fruit mag dan vol suiker zitten, De Graaf snapt wel dat Tina van haar overgewicht verlost raakte. "Suiker maakt niet per se dik. Probeer maar eens een kilo appels te eten. Dat is gewoon moeilijk. Of een kilo druiven. Dat wordt een lijdensweg om naar binnen te werken. Je raakt snel verzadigd, maar je krijgt er niet veel energie van. En het high worden? Dat draagt ook niet bepaald bij tot een goede gezondheid."



De Graaf raadt af om de bruine boterham met kaas in te ruilen voor een tros bananen. "Je hebt gewoon variatie nodig. Wie alleen maar vanilleshakes drinkt, zal ook vermageren. Omdat dat goedje dan je neus uitkomt. Je hebt niet voor niks behoefte aan variatie. Variatie aan keuze zorgt voor een verscheidenheid aan voedingstoffen."

Gevaarlijk

Volgens het Voedingscentrum in Den Haag begeven Simon en Tina zich op glad ijs. "Ze beweren dat fruit kanker kan genezen, maar dat kan je niet bewijzen zonder grondig wetenschappelijk onderzoek", legt woordvoerder Jasper de Vries uit.

Zulke verhaaltjes horen ze er wel elke dag. " Als je elke dag citroensap drinkt, word je zeker honderd jaar. Dat is er nog zo eentje, maar het zijn vooral gevaarlijke claims."



Staar je dus niet blind op een enkel product en kijk uit met diëten waarvoor je iets wel of helemaal niet moet eten. "Na een jaar of twee jaar kun je tekorten krijgen, met bijvoorbeeld vermoeidheid tot gevolg", waarschuwt het Voedingscentrum. "Hoe snel dit gebeurt, is per persoon verschillend. Maar over het algemeen geldt: hoe langer je eenzijdig eet, hoe groter de kans op tekorten. Je hebt producten uit elk vak van de Schijf van Vijf nodig voor een gezonde evenwichtige voeding. Dertig bananen op een dag eten, zoals Tina doet, is dan ook geen aanrader." (Zie kader hieronder)