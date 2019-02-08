Alle vrouwen in trouwkleed: Audrey laat vriendinnen tijdens haar huwelijk mee schitteren Sven Van Malderen

Jammer toch dat een vrouw haar trouwkleed normaal gezien slechts één keer in haar leven draagt? Actrice Audrey Moore gaf aan dat probleempje een creatieve twist: op haar huwelijk mochten al haar vriendinnen hun exemplaar nog eens van stal halen. Het resultaat oogde alvast magisch.

Wie nooit eerder haar jawoord gegeven had, mocht natuurlijk de jurk van een familielid lenen. Op die manier viel niemand uit de boot. “Zo’n trouwkleed kost stukken van mensen, waarom moet je dat dan laten verkommeren in de kast? Ik heb mijn vriendinnen daar al vaak over horen klagen. Een van hen gaat jaarlijks in die outfit dineren om haar huwelijksverjaardag te vieren, maar hier in Los Angeles val je daar nauwelijks mee op.”

De meiden vreesden dat ze de echte bruid met dat concept in de schaduw zouden stellen, maar Audrey hield nog een geheime troefkaart achter de hand. “Ik koos resoluut voor blauw. Ik ben naar bijna alle huwelijken geweest, ik wist dus dat wit zou overheersen. Met mijn hakken aan was ik bovendien 1m85 groot. Ze moesten al van ver komen om mij te overtreffen”, knipoogde Audrey.

Op het avondfeest mocht iedereen zich verkleden in zijn/haar lievelingspersonage. Audrey had met haar jurk bitter weinig moeite om zich te transformeren tot prinses Elsa uit ‘Frozen’.

Op Reddit klinken niets dan enthousiaste reacties. “De beste trouwfoto’s die ik ooit gezien heb. Proficiat”, klinkt het. Of nog: “Ik zou wel willen huilen. Ik zat gewrongen met een trouwfeest waar de karakters van mij en mijn man helemaal niet aan bod kwamen. Jij bent tenminste trouw aan jezelf gebleven.”

Audrey komt uit Albuquerque (New Mexico) en is vooral bekend van haar rol in de Netflix-serie ‘Godless’. Daarnaast speelde ze ook mee in de dramareeks ‘Manhattan’ en de misdaadserie ‘Better Call Saul’.