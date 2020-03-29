2.100 keer heen en weer: koppel loopt marathon op balkon in Dubai SVM

29 maart 2020

22u13

Bron: Belga 15 Bizar Een Zuid-Afrikaans koppel heeft op het balkon van hun appartement in Dubai een marathon gelopen. Om de 42,2 kilometer af te leggen, moesten ze meer dan 2.100 keer heen en weer lopen op het balkon van een twintigtal meter. Hun uitdaging was te volgen via Facebook Live.

Collin Allin en zijn vrouw Hilda legden de marathon af in 5 uur, 9 minuten en 39 seconden, blijkt uit de tijdsopname die ze online zetten. Ze kregen voor het exploot de hulp van hun 10-jarige dochter. Zij nam de rol van wedstrijdleidster op zich en voorzag haar ouders van de nodige drank, voeding en muziek.

"We dit it... #balconymarathon", liet Collin weten via Instagram. Hij feliciteerde ook zijn vrouw voor haar allereerste marathon. Zelf zegt hij plannen te hebben om een "grotere, globale en meer inclusieve" looptocht te organiseren. Mensen die wegens het coronavirus in lockdown zitten, zouden dan van bij hen thuis enkele kilometers mee kunnen lopen.

De hashtag #balconymarathon is nog niet trending op sociale media, maar toch gingen al enkele mensen het Zuid-Afrikaanse koppel voor. Een 32-jarige man legde eerder in de Franse stad Toulouse een marathon af door meer dan 6.000 keer heen en weer te lopen op zijn balkon van zeven meter. Hij had er bijna zeven uur voor nodig. Een andere loper legde de 42,2 kilometer af in iets meer dan 5 uur door 727 keer rond zijn terras te lopen.

