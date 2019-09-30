‘Supercars’ dictatorszoon leveren bijna 25 miljoen euro op Redactie

30 september 2019

01u28

Bron: AD.nl 0 Bizar De autoverzameling van de vicepresident van Equatoriaal Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang, is zondag voor bijna 25 miljoen euro geveild in Zwitserland. Het gaat om 25 dure auto’s, zogenaamde ‘supercars’, die in beslag werden genomen vanwege een corruptie-onderzoek dat naar Obiang was gestart.

In de collectie zaten bijzondere bolides van merken zoals Aston Martin, Ferrari en Lamborghini, maar ook luxe cabrio’s en limousines van bijvoorbeeld Mercedes-Maybach en Bentley. De meeste van de wagens hebben nog geen duizend kilometer op de teller staan.

Een van de auto’s is een Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, die voor bijna 8 miljoen euro werd verkocht. Volgens de veilingmeester zijn daar maar negen exemplaren van gebouwd.

Lees verder onder de foto

Naast deze Italiaanse sportwagen gingen onder andere ook een Rolls Royce Silver Spur, een Aston Martin Lagonda en een Koenigsegg One:1 de deur uit. De kopers zijn anoniem gebleven.

Omstreden playboy

De auto’s behoorden oorspronkelijk tot de privécollectie van Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, de omstreden vicepresident van Equatoriaal-Guinea. De zoon van dictator Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo - die het land sinds 1979 regeert - leidt al jarenlang het leven van een playboy.

Die levensstijl lijkt moeilijk te verenigen met het bescheiden salaris dat regeringsleden in het Afrikaanse land ontvangen. Equatoriaal-Guinea één van de grootste olieproducenten van het Afrikaanse continent en het lijkt erop dat een deel van die opbrengsten in de zakken van de familie Obiang verdwijnt. Volgens Transparency International is Equatoriaal-Guinea zelfs een van de meest corrupte landen ter wereld.

Tekst gaat verder onder de Instagrampost

Beslaglegging

In 2016 legde de Zwitserse justitie beslag op de 25 wagens van Obiang junior, omdat ze met gemeenschapsgeld zouden zijn gekocht. In 2017 werd de vicepresident door justitie in Frankrijk veroordeeld tot drie jaar voorwaardelijk, omdat hij 155 miljoen euro verduisterd zou hebben om luxe villa’s en auto’s te kopen. In de Verenigde Staten moest hij afstand doen van een strandhuis in Malibu, een privéjet en een racewagen met een gezamenlijke waarde van ruim 62 miljoen euro.