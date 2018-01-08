"Je verdient hem niet, vetkwab": foto komt Melissa op pak kritiek te staan, maar ze dient de pesters van antwoord
Only we can fuck it up. Only we can make it amazing. Ours is the kind of love that feels right because we are both present, honest, and excited. The kind of love that flows from two people in love with life. Two people who appreciate the moment and the journey. 2017 brought you into my life, and we face 2018 together. Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. Love you Johnathan ❤️. #2018 #nye #louisville #love #bf #ootdeb #debshops
De jongedame nam het kiekje om het nieuwe jaar te vieren, maar meteen kreeg ze de eerste domper van 2018 te verwerken. Al die kwetsende opmerkingen, het waren er te veel om als zelfverzekerde vrouw zomaar over zich heen te laten gaan.
Daarom zette Melissa een nieuwe foto van diezelfde avond online. De boodschap erbij laat aan duidelijkheid niets te wensen over. "Ik neem een foto van mezelf in een sprankelende jurk, naast de man waar ik van houd. En wat krijg ik dan? Kritiek op mijn lichaam en onze relatie. Ze vragen zich zelfs af waarom hij me graag ziet. In hun ogen is onze relatie van politieke aard, maar wij weten hoe natuurlijk en juist dit aanvoelt. Ook al wil de wereld het niet, we zullen blijven vechten voor onze liefde."
When taking a picture in a sparkly dress next to the man you love makes people comment about your body, question your relationship, make judgements about him for loving you. Our relationship is political. Even though we both know how natural and right it feels. And if the world won’t just let us be, we will keep fighting for our love, for our space, for our right to be seen, accepted without question, and celebrated. In all honesty it’s silly to think it bothers people so much, but when privileged people base their value on attraction and relationships, it results in the plethora of relationships that look like mine being erased and delegitimized. Like somehow I don’t deserve him or our love isn’t real. We are exactly what each other wants, and guess what, our bodies are a part of that. It’s not a abnormal or a fetish. It’s simply natural. So while you insist on yelling your insecurities and bigotry at me, realize I’m not playing the game you play any longer. I’m not playing by your rules. And it’s honestly sad you still are. 2018 is the year for Love that is not defined by weight, age, ability, genitals, gender, sexuality. Not defined by race or ethnicity or religion. We’re having more fun this way anyway ;). #love #bf #relationshipgoals #fatbabe #visiblewomen #louisville #newyearseve #2018 #nye #debshops .......... ALSO THIS DRESS IS FROM @debshops FOR ALL THOSE THAT ASKED. Remember I always tag where I got my clothing in the picture.
"Speel spelletje niet langer mee"
"Eigenlijk is het belachelijk dat anderen hier zo'n probleem van maken. Alsof ik hem niet verdien of onze liefde niet echt is. We zijn exact wat de andere verlangt en daar maken onze lichamen deel van uit. Werk jullie onzekerheden maar uit op mij, ik speel dat spelletje niet langer mee. En het is best droevig dat jullie daar wel nog altijd mee bezig zijn. 2018 wordt het jaar waarin liefde niet langer bepaald wordt door gewicht, leeftijd of geslacht. Zo wordt het voor iedereen plezanter."
"Volgens mij reageren ze zo gemeen omdat ze een bepaald beeld hebben van het schoonheidsideaal", maakt Melissa nog duidelijk. "Mijn lichaam past daar duidelijk niet in. Maar intussen wordt wel bepaald wie bij wie mag horen, enkel en alleen op basis van een lijf. Aantrekkelijkheid is geen voorrecht van slanke mensen. Als je dat ontkent, ontken je de echte liefde die bestaat tussen al die zogezegd foute koppels."
Because we didn’t get a Christmas picture, here is one from a few weeks ago celebrating Christmas in North Carolina with my family. Cuteness brought to you by curly hair nieces, cute boys in Santa hats and fatbabes being their fat selves and happy. Hope everyone had a wonderful day, felt loved, surrounded yourselves with those who see you for who you are, and ate as good as I did. Love you all! Merry Christmas! #merrychristmas #fatbabe #nieces #elves
1 reactie
louis pippers
Lekker vrouwtje en mooi koppel niets mis en elk leeft of eet zoals hij wilt