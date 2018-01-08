"Je verdient hem niet, vetkwab": foto komt Melissa op pak kritiek te staan, maar ze dient de pesters van antwoord Sven Van Malderen

14u48

Bron: The Independent 0 Instagram Bizar "Ga naar de fitness en eet evenwichtiger, vetkwab. Dik is niet gezond, zoek het maar eens op als je me niet gelooft. Je verdient hem niet, hij is zo veel slanker dan jij. Hij zal wel een of andere fetish hebben." Nee, enkele commentaren die deze blogster kreeg op haar Instagramfoto met haar vriend waren niet bepaald netjes. Twee dagen later sloeg Melissa Gibson uit Louisville (Kentucky) terug met een nieuwe foto én een inspirerende boodschap.

De jongedame nam het kiekje om het nieuwe jaar te vieren, maar meteen kreeg ze de eerste domper van 2018 te verwerken. Al die kwetsende opmerkingen, het waren er te veel om als zelfverzekerde vrouw zomaar over zich heen te laten gaan.

Daarom zette Melissa een nieuwe foto van diezelfde avond online. De boodschap erbij laat aan duidelijkheid niets te wensen over. "Ik neem een foto van mezelf in een sprankelende jurk, naast de man waar ik van houd. En wat krijg ik dan? Kritiek op mijn lichaam en onze relatie. Ze vragen zich zelfs af waarom hij me graag ziet. In hun ogen is onze relatie van politieke aard, maar wij weten hoe natuurlijk en juist dit aanvoelt. Ook al wil de wereld het niet, we zullen blijven vechten voor onze liefde."

"Speel spelletje niet langer mee"

"Eigenlijk is het belachelijk dat anderen hier zo'n probleem van maken. Alsof ik hem niet verdien of onze liefde niet echt is. We zijn exact wat de andere verlangt en daar maken onze lichamen deel van uit. Werk jullie onzekerheden maar uit op mij, ik speel dat spelletje niet langer mee. En het is best droevig dat jullie daar wel nog altijd mee bezig zijn. 2018 wordt het jaar waarin liefde niet langer bepaald wordt door gewicht, leeftijd of geslacht. Zo wordt het voor iedereen plezanter."

"Volgens mij reageren ze zo gemeen omdat ze een bepaald beeld hebben van het schoonheidsideaal", maakt Melissa nog duidelijk. "Mijn lichaam past daar duidelijk niet in. Maar intussen wordt wel bepaald wie bij wie mag horen, enkel en alleen op basis van een lijf. Aantrekkelijkheid is geen voorrecht van slanke mensen. Als je dat ontkent, ontken je de echte liefde die bestaat tussen al die zogezegd foute koppels."