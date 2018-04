"Pijnstillers maakten mij homo", beweert deze voormalige 'warmbloedige hetero'

Oh dear lord! 🤦🏼‍♂️ @Schofe and @hollywills you deserve every award going for keeping a straight (parden the pun) face through this interview. This man is offensive to every single LGBTQ person out there! Even @DrRanj was looking at him like ‘bitch please’ #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/G8YER71zYm

Lee Anthony(@ Holland4La)