“Ik wilde mijn lippen opvullen, maar kreeg babyolie ingespoten. Met die blaren voelde het alsof ze in brand stonden” Sven Van Malderen

14 november 2018

13u30

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Bizar 280 euro heeft Kerry Miles betaald voor haar lipfillers. Het resultaat was echter om te janken. De Britse moeder uit Chelmsford wil nu anderen waarschuwen om niet dezelfde fout te maken.

Een uur nadat de 35-jarige vrouw de behandeling had laten uitvoeren, voelde het aan alsof haar lippen in brand stonden. Ze verdubbelden in omvang en zagen eruit “als een rauw stuk vlees”. Om dan nog van de blaren te zwijgen...

Er zat niets anders op dan de lipfillers weer te laten verwijderen. De dokter -een professionele deze keer- schrok zich een hoedje: volgens hem was er in de vloeistof ook... babyolie gebruikt. “Mijn lippen zwollen op en zagen er bont en blauw uit, alsof ik net gebokst had. En zo heb ik er drie weken lang bijgelopen.”

“Kan niet drinken zonder te morsen”

De behandeling vond twee jaar geleden plaats, maar nu pas beginnen haar lippen opnieuw iet of wat normale vormen aan te nemen. “Ik kan niet van een flesje drinken zonder te morsen. Mijn lippen zijn gevoelloos geworden, ik kan ze ook niet meer deftig bewegen als het echt koud is. En ik praat ook vreemd, volgens mij moet ze ergens een zenuw geraakt hebben.”

Miles vermoedt bovendien dat ze aan de calvarietocht een ziekenhuisbacterie overgehouden heeft. “Ik heb afgezien, op een bepaald moment moest ik zelfs acht antibiotica per dag slikken. Ik ben in die periode nochtans nooit in een hospitaal geweest en had ook geen wonde opgelopen, dus ik moet het wel bij haar opgelopen hebben.”

“Qua hygiëne dikke flop”

Miles had nochtans vrij lovende recensies gelezen. Ze dacht in een soort kliniek terecht te komen, maar uiteindelijk bleek het gewoon een privéwoning. “De behandelingen vonden plaats in haar huiskamer of op een stoel in de keuken. Er liepen katten en honden rond, qua hygiëne was het dus ook een dikke flop. Met een washandje veegde ze mijn lippen en gezicht schoon, niets steriels dus.”

Ook de voorbereiding liet te wensen over. “Ze haalde die vloeistof uit de spuit en mengde het met een olieachtige substantie. Achteraf heb ik te horen gekregen dat dat absoluut niet mag, die fillers zijn meteen klaar voor gebruik.”

“Toen ik haar belde met al mijn klachten probeerde ze de schuld nog in mijn schoenen te schuiven. Ik dronk zogezegd niet genoeg water en ik zou mijn lippen meer moeten masseren om ze in de juiste vorm te krijgen. Ik was naïef, ik had haar nooit mogen vertrouwen. Ik had op mijn instinct moeten voortgaan toen ik haar huis zag, nu heb ik mijn les op de harde manier moeten leren.”

Barbie

Maar stoppen met plastische chirurgie na deze fikse tegenvaller? Ze denkt er nog niet aan. Sinds 2009 heeft Miles al meer dan 170.000 euro uitgegeven om zo veel mogelijk op Barbie te lijken. “Ik heb neusoperaties, facelifts en borstvergrotingen laten uitvoeren. Mijn tanden liet ik bleken en ik gebruik ook nieuwe lipfillers en botox. Ik overwoog nog om een rib te laten wegnemen, maar op dit moment ben ik blij met mijn gewichtsverlies. Dat staat dus voorlopig ‘on hold’. Misschien volgt er ook nog een Brazilian buttlift. Maar als het niet gebeurt, kan ik daar ook mee leven. De belangrijkste veranderingen heb ik achter de rug.”

“Vroeger was ik veel dikker. Ik zag de vorm van mijn gezicht niet graag en ik had bijna geen borsten. Het doet nog altijd pijn om foto’s uit die tijd te zien, nu hou ik van mijn fake look. Mijn goede raad? Ga voor lipfillers, maar controleer goed op voorhand of de uitvoerder van dienst te vertrouwen is.”