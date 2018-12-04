“Ik vind het zelf erg dat ik hem een merk noem”: Ralphie (1) zit nog in de pampers, maar één foto kan hem wel al 420 euro opleveren
Stacey Woodhams (28) richtte de account in eerste instantie op om vrienden en familie op de hoogte te houden van de evolutie van haar zoon. Toen ze merkte dat hij in een maand tijd duizend volgers verzameld had, besloot ze de zaken toch wat professioneler aan te pakken. En met succes: gratis wiegjes, maaltijden, uitstapjes naar het pretpark,... De cadeaus in ruil voor wat schattige reclame blijven binnenstromen. Dankzij de samenwerking met kledingmerk Next heeft het ukje nu zelfs al een modellencontract op zak. Dat geld is bestemd voor zijn eigen bankrekening, benadrukt Stacey.
“Op elk foto met gebrusht haar”
Familieleden mogen ook niet zomaar foto’s van Ralphie op sociale media zetten. “Voor elk plaatje moet ik zelf het licht op groen zetten. Als het snot van zijn gezicht druipt en zijn haar in de war ligt, kan dat afstralen op de merken die we vertegenwoordigen. Daarom moet hij van mij op elke foto met gebrusht haar staan. Ik vind het zelf erg dat ik hem een merk noem, hij is natuurlijk nog een kind. Maar uiteindelijk is zijn naam wel harde business geworden, elke dag moet er iets nieuws gezet worden. En natuurlijk doe ik het allemaal om zijn toekomst veilig te stellen.”
Handeltje loopt gesmeerd
Het gaat zelfs zo ver dat Stacey een nieuwe foto soms om 2 uur ‘s nachts lanceert. Dan liggen baby’s te huilen en zitten ouders hun gsm te checken. Stacey hoort u echter niet klagen, haar handeltje loopt gesmeerd. “Ik heb al handtassen, koffers, kleding van Hugo Boss en zelfs een ‘kingsize matras’ gekregen. We hebben gratis in hotels gelogeerd en mochten op andermans kosten pretparken bezoeken. Alle kledij die Ralphie draagt, komt van Forever Sewing. Ideaal om met zo’n kleiner merk samen te werken.”
“Kritiek komt hard aan”
De praktijk komt Stacey ook op de nodige kritiek te staan. “Als iemand mij een slechte moeder noemt, komt dat wel aan. Mensen beseffen soms niet hoe gemeen ze kunnen zijn. Voor Ralphie duurt het maar een seconde om zo’n foto te laten nemen. Het beeld bewerken doe ik als hij slaapt of wanneer mijn man Adam thuis is. Ik dwing hem nooit om stil te zitten, alles gebeurt zo spontaan mogelijk. Soms is er wel wat stress mee gemoeid: merken willen dat de foto vanuit een bepaalde hoek genomen wordt en dan heb je maar één kans. Maar gelukkig is er dan Adam om de aap uit te hangen en hem aan het lachen te brengen. Het is teamwerk, ja.”
“Succes als gewone burger”
“Pas op, ik snap sommige kritiek wel. Dit gebeurt allemaal zonder de expliciete toestemming van Ralphie zelf. Maar alles wordt gefilterd, we willen enkel tonen dat hij plezier maakt. Willen we zelf beroemd worden of doen we het voor het geld? Nee, ik post om te bewijzen dat je ook als gewone burger veel kan bereiken. Ik kom uit een heel normaal gezin en heb mijn ups en downs gehad. Maar als je hard genoeg werkt, kan je toch succes hebben. En stevig labeur is het zeker: in zeventig procent van de gevallen contacteer ik de merken zelf, daar kruipt dus heel wat tijd in.”
Opvolging verzekerd?
De vrouw geeft intussen ook workshops om zo veel mogelijk uit sociale media te halen. “Ik ben gepassioneerd door wat ik doe. Rond Instagram bestaan heel wat misverstanden, maar uiteindelijk is het een heel positieve omgeving om je verhaal te delen.”
Het koppel probeert tot slot opvolging te verzekeren. “Een tweede kindje is zeker welkom. Sommige merken specialiseren zich in spullen voor pasgeboren baby’s, het zou jammer zijn als we die moeten laten vallen.”
