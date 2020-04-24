#Dontdrinkbleach: twitteraars reageren op Trumps bleekmiddelblunder

Bizar De meest recente uitschuiver van Donald Trump haalt allicht de Amerikaanse geschiedenisboeken. De suggestie van de Amerikaanse president om bleekmiddel te injecteren of in te slikken als behandeling tegen het coronavirus doet vriend en vijand werkelijk verstommen.
Op Twitter staan #disinfectant, #Lysol (een bekende detergent in de VS) en #Dontdrinkbleach bovenaan de lijst van Amerikaanse trending topics.  Ook duiken tweets op met #quack (kwakzalver) of #DoctorTrump.  

‘The Donald’ deed zijn uitlatingen tijdens een persconferentie waar ook dokter Deborah Birx aanwezig was. Zij is begin februari door het Witte Huis aangesteld als Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Haar non-verbale communicatie tijdens de uitspraken van Trump spreekt boekdelen, iets wat ook veel twitteraars hebben opgemerkt. Ook zij hoort het in Keulen donderen. ‘Meent hij dit werkelijk echt?’, zie je haar denken.

Het levert een pak markante tweets op:

- In deze mash-up duikt Dr. Nick Rivièra op, de kwakzalver uit ‘The Simpsons’.

- De bekendste Amerikaanse schoonmaakmiddelen passeren de revue.

