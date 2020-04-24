#Dontdrinkbleach: twitteraars reageren op Trumps bleekmiddelblunder
Op Twitter staan #disinfectant, #Lysol (een bekende detergent in de VS) en #Dontdrinkbleach bovenaan de lijst van Amerikaanse trending topics. Ook duiken tweets op met #quack (kwakzalver) of #DoctorTrump.
‘The Donald’ deed zijn uitlatingen tijdens een persconferentie waar ook dokter Deborah Birx aanwezig was. Zij is begin februari door het Witte Huis aangesteld als Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Haar non-verbale communicatie tijdens de uitspraken van Trump spreekt boekdelen, iets wat ook veel twitteraars hebben opgemerkt. Ook zij hoort het in Keulen donderen. ‘Meent hij dit werkelijk echt?’, zie je haar denken.
Het levert een pak markante tweets op:
Dr. Birx(The Coronavirus Response Coordinator)'s reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to injecting #disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Lv88LUmqyN link
- In deze mash-up duikt Dr. Nick Rivièra op, de kwakzalver uit ‘The Simpsons’.
He’s our Dr.Nick. Our #DrTrump “Try it,Try it,,what do you have to lose?”@Morning_Joe @TheSimpsons #Trump #25thAmendment pic.twitter.com/kihMONqkgs link
- De bekendste Amerikaanse schoonmaakmiddelen passeren de revue.
His press conferences are the highlight of my day. Perhaps Cillit Bang would work?#drtrump pic.twitter.com/WWM8QBY0DO link
⚠️LIFE HACK⚠️🥵 Replace the milk🍶 in your cereal🥣 with #Lysol for a quick⏰ immunity boost!🌡💉💯 Thanks for the recommendation @realDonaldTrump 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Eq4NcqTz7C link
Remember to always Chill your domestos #disinfectant before drinking , toilet duck is best taking as a shot at room temperature ... enjoy 🥂 🥃 pic.twitter.com/XguKPIlYgj link
Wondering which one I should have for breakfast #drTrump #Clorox #irresponsibleTrump @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/3Am8T98zj6 link
At That Very Moment, link
Doctors Should Have Motioned Their Predetermined Signal To Pence To Have Marines Come Hoist Him Into His Gold Decorated Padded Room Because They Knew, They KNEW This Day Was Coming. #StayAtHome
Please #DontDrinkBleach @PaulLidicul pic.twitter.com/8mmJElJDcD
OK its a bit early for a wee #disinfectant on the rocks. but you can't be too careful with Covid-19 around. 2019.. good year. pic.twitter.com/tZ7OBGIMhF link
Ladies and gentlemen, your President of the United States.#Clorox #DrTrump pic.twitter.com/NjeokWXOy9 link
America y'all must be so proud. #DrTrumpsPandemicTVShow pic.twitter.com/No8E1s0I2f link
Trump daily briefing...#coronavirus #disinfectant #ultraviolet #Covid_19 #StayHome #Resist #1u #NotMeUs #disinfectants #Clorox #InjectDisinfectant #lysol pic.twitter.com/nz5mjEZGOn link
#disinfectant - American Horror Story pic.twitter.com/56qW9nRLoa link
Even many Trump supporters must now be questioning their guy’s intelligence and sanity. 🙏🏻 #Covid_19 #quack pic.twitter.com/NZHgWUGan5 link
What have I woken up to? link
"Wash thirteen times a day in Domestos, dry yourself on a sunbed each time for two hours, then inject a quart of Dettol, it's so simple, I've been doing it all my life and I look great, dont I look great? people always say I look great"#DrTrump #Dettol pic.twitter.com/zYr8ZjcJ01
@realDonaldTrump @potus @rnc @gop #COVID19 #CheetoInChief #LordDampnut #MAGA #TrumptyDumpty #TrumpsterFire #TrumpOutbreak #TrumpVirus #DoctorTrump pic.twitter.com/e5fdp9FruD link
Hey Donald Jackass Trump. #DontDrinkBleach pic.twitter.com/gOLgJBUyAL link
Available NOW from all disreputable retailers! link
Dr. Trump’s Amazing Incredible (You Wouldn’t Believe How Good Many People Are Saying It’s An Elixir For Eternal Life & Certainly Pisses On Covid-19) Snake Oil
110% Natural!
Sunlight, Disinfectant & Magi-Hydroxychloroquine! #DrTrump pic.twitter.com/GmtUMw9eIE
Reacties