Toekomstige Alfa Romeo-SUV lekt uit op Instagram Wordt dit de wagen die Alfa Romeo opnieuw op de rails krijgt?

10 oktober 2019

Dit voorjaar pakte Alfa Romeo op het Salon van Genève uit met een positieve verrassing in de vorm van de Tonale Concept, een compacte SUV met plug-in hybride aandrijving en de technische fundamenten van de Jeep Renegade. Hoewel de lancering nog meer dan een jaar op zich zal laten wachten, lijken de beelden van het definitieve productiemodel nu al op het wereldwijde web rond te dwarrelen…

Alfa Romeo heeft dringend nood aan een echt volumemodel om zichzelf weer op de kaart te zetten. In de huidige automarkt wordt dan al snel in de richting van een compacte SUV gekeken, te meer daar de Renegade van zustermerk Jeep nog steeds als zoete broodjes over de Europese toonbanken blijft gaan. En dus krijgt de Stelvio binnenkort het gezelschap van een kleinere Tonale, die nu al – meer dan een jaar voor zijn lancering – in schijnbaar productierijpe outfit is opgedoken op de sociale media.

De plaatjes van het grijze (pre-)productiemodel leren ons alvast dat Alfa de enthousiast onthaalde vormen van de concept car grotendeels ongemoeid heeft gelaten, met uitzondering van de lichtunits en de wat minder bolle achtersteven. Op mechanisch vlak verwachten we de gekende verbrandingsmotoren uit de Renegade en Compass, aangevuld met een plug-in hybride aandrijflijn die een elektrische actieradius van zo’n 50 kilometer zou moeten verzekeren.