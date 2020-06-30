Deze Rolls-Royce Cullinan is peperdure surfwagen met eigen plank www.fangio.be

30 juni 2020

14u30

De tijd dat surfers met goedkope pick-up trucks of Volkswagenbusjes naar het strand trokken, is volgens tuner Mansory volledig voorbij. Een Cullinan Surf Edition, dat wil het volk… inclusief Rolls-Royce surfplank.

Een ding kan je zeggen van de heren van Mansory: het woord “subtiel” staat niet in hun woordenboek. Deze specifieke Cullinan wordt geleverd met een bredere bodykit, met een nieuwe voorbumper met koolstofvezel vleugels en grotere luchtinlaten, plus een nieuwe diffusor en kofferspoiler aan de achterzijde, en een nieuwe uitlaat. De auto staat op gigantische 24-inch wielen, ook van Mansory.

Deze surfklare SUV is geschilderd in Slate Gray. Het interieur is gestoffeerd met bijpassend Alcantara en bruin leder en, het mooiste is, de Cullinan is voorzien van een op maat gemaakte surfplank die past bij elk detail van de auto.

Prijskaartje onbekend

En hoeveel kost deze surfwagen? Mansory geeft geen prijs, aangezien het hier om een exclusieve one-off build gaat. Maar met een minimumprijs van goed 300.000 euro voor de gewone Cullinan in het achterhoofd, zou het ons niet verbazen dat deze Surf Edition het half miljoen passeert. Hij is met andere woorden enkel weggelegd voor wie in het geld… surft!