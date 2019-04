25.100 mensen vorig jaar in de EU omgekomen in het verkeer

We continue to work towards ‘Vision Zero' – zero road deaths by 2050.

We are committed to working with all EU countries to provide a level of safety that EU citizens demand and deserve.

Learn more on #RoadSafety → https://t.co/l4DmVeXDEG pic.twitter.com/0Kwd3kDUFK

European Commission 🇪🇺(@ EU_Commission)