Sarah (38) draagt voor het eerst in 25 jaar weer bikini en dit is waarom

Het strandseizoen is in aantocht en de druk om met een perfect lichaam ten tonele te verschijnen, is niet te onderschatten. Plussize blogger Sarah Sapora (38) durfde zich zelfs 25 jaar lang niet meer in een bikini te hijsen. Tot nu. Ze heeft geen zin meer om haar leven te laten domineren door ideaalbeelden van anderen.
Op haar blog haalde Sarah herinneringen op aan de laatste keer dat ze een bikini droeg.
"Ik was dertien jaar oud toen ik deelnam aan een kamp voor tieners met overgewicht", schrijft ze. Tijdens een warme dag leende ze een bikini om wat te zonnen naast de tennisbaan. Iemand nam er een foto van. Toen ze het beeld zag, was ze zo in shock dat het 25 jaar heeft geduurd vooraleer ze opnieuw een bikini durfde te dragen.
Wearing this @lanebryant bikini took me far out of my comfort zone. But that's the thing about feeling free. Once you REALLY start to live that - once you feel it - your comfort can't be contained into any single zone. It's in the air. It's in the way you breathe. There is less fear and more room to dance in the truth of who, and what, we are. I feel this all the time. Freedom becomes your baseline. And you stop worrying about stuff like your "visible belly line" or stretch marks or stuff that jiggles because your sense of self is born in your beating heart. And your breath. And as long as you have both of those you can always come back to the single most important tool for happiness you have in your life. Love. It's all about love. Link to full post in the bio. #BeGreater #Sponsored Pic by @lovelyinla
Sarah wil dat alle vrouwen van hun lichaam houden. "Het kostte me tientallen jaren om me weer vrij in mijn eigen lichaam te voelen", aldus de plussize blogster. "Pas nu laat ik mezelf zien aan de buitenwereld zoals ik ben. We moeten ons leven leiden zonder dat we ons zorgen maken over wat anderen over ons zouden kunnen denken."
This was an absolute first for me as an adult. Are you ready for the picture flood? Because I am so damn proud...The last time I wore a low-rise bikini, I was thirteen years old at "fat camp." It wasn't even mine; I borrowed it from a counselor and wore it just long enough to lay on a towel by the tennis court during rest period for 45 minutes that single summer day. Someone snapped a photo of it. I remember seeing it once, but that's it... It's taken me 25 years to feel that free in my body again. This is my new @lanebryant bikini. The kind of bikini I never thought I would wear. And now here I am. A size 22. And more comfortable, more balanced, and more joyful than I have ever been in my entire life. We get one turn around this dance floor, folks. There comes a time in your life when you realize it's time to play the music YOU like, and dance like nobody's watching. Or like everyone is watching. Except if anyone is heckling, you don't care because you're too busy moving and shaking and living and laughing to be noticed. Brand new on the blog today! Lost more pics from this set and the FULL story of why you should PLAY BIG and show up in your own life without apology!!! If this post resonates with you, please click on the link in my bio for the FULL message and how and why its important that we truly allow joy into our life. #BeGreater #Sponsored Pic by @lovelyinla
En dat is wat Sarah heeft gedaan. Tijdens een fotoshoot op het iconische strand van Malibu draagt ze trots een gewaagde string-bikini van het label Layne Bryant.
"You'd be so pretty if you only smiled..." "Don't try to be pretty, just smile." "You're not sexy just smile." "What are you doing, Sarah? Just smile." "That doesn't look right, just smile." "You're not the 'sexy girl' you're the 'cute girl' so smile." I have heard these words so many times in my adult life that they play in the back of my head on repeat. Just smile. The only way you look good is when you smile, Sarah, just smile. I've been told this by photographers, by friends, by family, by many people. So. Many. Times. Seeing some of these photos from that day on the beach actually felt uncomfortable for me at first---- because I wasn't smiling in every picture. The truth is, I have a huge smile and I love to laugh. And, if I have my choice, I'd spend my day with a few super close friends laughing our butts off. But somehow I started running with the idea that I was only worth something when I smiled. I was only pretty when I smiled. I could only show pictures of myself... when I smiled. Have you ever felt like you had to "ante up" your smile in order to have value? I have. Maybe this sounds crazy to you (which is totally ok) but the simple act of being photographed without smiling was a huge step in my own personal growth. The fact is, that I am MANY women all at the same time. I am goofy one moment, pensive the next. I am irreverent one moment, and then deeply sensual another. This year I am working on exploring MORE of the parts of me; not just the obvious ones. This year, I am welcoming words into my life like "bold" and "sensual" because these are also parts of me. They deserve to be nurtured.I don't know if anyone remembers my blog post about my vision board from December? This is that. And so, as silly as it seems, taking a picture of myself without a big smile -- is a step in my own personal growth. Sharing it with you, is a step forward for me. Smiling is beautiful. But I need to allow myself to BE other things. Be pensive. Be bold. Be sensual. If there are parts of me I know exist and I am not honoring, then I am not fully embracing my authentic self. And THAT is the goal. That is what the journey is all about. #BeGreater
"Weet je wat? Deze 38-jarige dame met overgewicht zal je eens de waarheid vertellen. Die onzekerheid die je voelt over je uiterlijk? Die angst die je voelt wanneer anderen naar je kijken? De schrik die hebt omdat anderen je zullen uitlachen omdat je buiten de lijntjes kleurt? Niemand wint erbij dat jij je low profile houdt tijdens je leven, en jij al helemaal niet. Dus leef groots en durf groots te dromen."