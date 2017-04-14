Model post foto van haar billen en heeft boodschap voor alle vrouwen: "Stop met je te schamen over cellulitis"

Charli Howard heeft een kiekje van haar achterwerk met sinaasappelhuid op Instagram gezet. "Het is immers niets om beschaamd over te zijn", meent het Britse model.
Howard is nochtans heel sportief maar de cellulitis krijgt ze niet weg. En daar heeft ze vrede mee. Dat was ooit anders.
Toen Howard opgroeide, vergeleek ze zichzelf vaak met andere meisjes die geen putjes in hun billen hadden. "Hun lichamen waren in mijn ogen perfect", zegt ze daarover. In de magazines die ze doorbladerde, stonden alleen maar vrouwen zonder cellulitis.
"Het was pas toen ik ouder werd en de lichamen van gewone vrouwen zag dat ik besefte hoe doodnormaal die sinaasappelhuid eigenlijk is", aldus het model. "Het is niets om beschaamd over te zijn. Jouw vriend zal er niet om geven, dus waarom jij dan wel?"
Het model weet één ding: "Cellulitis maakt me niet minder mooi. Ik hoef er mij niet voor te schamen. Dus dan doe ik dat ook niet."
They say do something each day that scares you, so re-posting this is mine for the day. Despite the fact I speed walk everywhere, squat, run and occasionally do @pure_barre, I'm still left with cellulite. I went to an all-girls' boarding school and really used to envy the girls in my class who seemingly had none, and whose bodies looked, to me, nothing less than perfect. Whenever I opened magazines, the models and celebrities I saw didn't have cellulite either - and if they did, they were shamed in the tabloids because of it, or knocked off their perch by nasty journalists who probably have it themselves. (Note: fuck you.) As a result, I felt like my cellulite was shameful, or an oddity. It wasn't until I got older and saw other women's bodies that I realised HOW BLOODY NATURAL IT IS. ✔️ It's nothing to be ashamed of. Your boyfriend isn't gonna care if you have it, and if he does, dump him for his mate. Just kidding (or am I?). Don't get me wrong - my cellulite isn't my favourite part of my body, nor is it something I shout from the rooftops about. But I know it doesn't make me any less ugly, or is something I need to feel embarrassed about. ✖️ So don't let it make you feel that way, either! In the words of my old pal Kendrick Lamar, "Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks" #iamallwoman @allwomanproject @heatherhazzan
