"Dit kan toch niet gezond zijn?" Fitnessmodel is 8 maanden zwanger, maar heeft nog steeds geen buikje

I love with my new workout outfit from @loveandfitshop designed just for moms! This is a nursing sports bra plus leggings specifically for pregnancy and postpartum. I can't wait to use nursing sports bra once baby is here. It's going to make it so much easier to get my workouts in at home Thanks @laura_loveandfit for designing such an awesome activewear line for moms. If you ladies want to purchase, @loveandfitshop is having 40% off for the next 2 days you can click the link in their BIO, since they just launched their kickstarter today !! #35weekspregnant 40.6k Likes, 177 Comments - MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW (@sarahstage) on Instagram: "I love with my new workout outfit from @loveandfitshop designed just for moms! This is a nursing..."

Nog maar enkele weken te gaan vooraleer deze fitnessfanate bevalt, maar van een buikje is amper sprake. Sterker nog: Sarah Stage blijft druk in de weer met allerlei oefeningen om haar lichaam strak te houden. Vijf dagen geleden plaatste ze nog een filmpje op haar Instagramprofiel waarin te zien is hoe ze sport met (lichte) gewichten. "En als wij nog maar naar een stuk vlees durven kijken, vliegen de kilo's eraan. Hoe kan dit in godsnaam?", vragen mensen zich collectief af.

"Jullie verdienen een prijs voor de belachelijkste opmerking", reageerde een misnoegde Sarah. "Dat zoiets mogelijk is, heb ik namelijk zelf al bewezen. Twee jaar geleden ben ik bevallen van een baby die bijna vier kilo woog. En ja, toen zag je ook amper wat aan mijn buik." I've been working on this Pregnancy Guide ebook my entire pregnancy because I want it perfect for you and it's FINALLY OUT NOW Link in my bio! #8monthspregnant I really hope you love it! 33.7k Likes, 227 Comments - MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW (@sarahstage) on Instagram: "I've been working on this Pregnancy Guide ebook my entire pregnancy because I want it perfect for..."

De donkerharige schoonheid heeft op Instagram maar liefst 2,3 miljoen volgers verzameld, geen wonder dus dat er hier en daar eens een kritische noot tussen sluipt. Gelukkig reageert de overgrote meerderheid wél positief. Patiently waiting for his baby brother in the meantime I'm trying to spend as much quality time with Jamesy while also preparing him to be a great big brother ‍‍‍ 66.2k Likes, 450 Comments - MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW (@sarahstage) on Instagram: "Patiently waiting for his baby brother in the meantime I'm trying to spend as much quality time..."

"Mijn fitnessschema is uiteraard een beetje afgezwakt, maar toch merk ik dat ik nu meer energie heb dan bij mijn vorige zwangerschap. Het is absoluut niet mijn bedoeling om mijn levensstijl aan iemand op te dringen. Ik vertel alleen waar ik me goed bij voel." Ahhhh!! This week I'll be #9monthspregnant I've still decided to continue exercising 2x a week which has kept my energy level up (not as energized as James tho ) I wanted to share with you a Peaches N Cream protein smoothie recipe perfect for post workouts from my Nutrition Guide (LINK IN BIO) it's one of my favorites !) 1 cup almond milk 1 scoop @proteinworld peaches and cream protein powder 1 large peach 1/4 cup greek yogurt 5 ice cubes Sprinkle of cinnamon 18.4k Likes, 212 Comments - MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW (@sarahstage) on Instagram: "Ahhhh!! This week I'll be #9monthspregnant I've still decided to continue exercising 2x a week..."

"De dokter heeft in mijn geval trouwens het licht op groen gezet om verder te sporten. Als je zelf ook zwanger bent, moet je eerst laten checken of je dat ook zo maar kan doen. Want het is bij iedereen anders." Preparing for my post baby workouts .. and keeping a Healthy pregnancy, followed by a healthy comeback! Can't wait to try these they're 100% all natural, doesn't contain stimulants like caffeine, and doesn't have any compound that would be hazardous to the health of your infant. @fittea #fitmom #ad #35weekspregnant 39.2k Likes, 110 Comments - MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW (@sarahstage) on Instagram: "Preparing for my post baby workouts .. and keeping a Healthy pregnancy, followed by a healthy..."