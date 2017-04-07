Wielerbabe en 'dochter van' ontvlucht even de drukte van het wielervoorjaar

"De boog kan niet altijd gespannen staan", moet Femke Herygers gedacht hebben. De dochter van ex-wereldkampioen veldrijden Paul Herygers ontvluchtte immers even het drukke wielervoorjaar. Herygers, die onder meer als bloemenmeisje fungeerde na de E3 Harelbeke, trok naar Indonesië en ze laat haar volgers ook graag meegenieten van haar vakantie. En als we haar (prikkelende) kiekjes mogen geloven, dan zal ze ongetwijfeld met opgeladen batterijen terugkeren naar België...
Toes in the water, ass in the sand, not a worry in the world just a hat in my hand. Life was good today. #thankyou #oceanchild
Love is the shoreline where we meet -
Lost & Found ✌#oceanchild #sunsout #bikinitime #summerinthahouseee #happyme
M O R N I N G #holiday #islandlife
G O O D M O R N I N G☀️ #breakfast
