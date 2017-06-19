In het voetbal maakte hij al naam, nu probeert Evra het in de muziekwereld: "I love this game"

video Het is wekelijkse kost: Patrice Evra die zijn volgers op Instagram op maandag verwent met een ludiek filmpje. De Franse verdediger is nu met vakantie in Senegal, maar ook dan vergeet hij zijn fans niet. Sterker nog: de 36-jarige speler van Olympique Marseille maakte zelfs een liedje voor zijn volgers.
Niet geheel verrassend staat Evra's favoriete uitspraak, "I love this game", centraal in het liedje. De Fransman brengt het samen met twee tamtam-spelers, maar of het goed zal scoren in de hitlijsten van iTunes, is nog maar de vraag...
SONG : I love this game I love this game eyyyy Galgua ngui rebbii euleuk souba tell da niouy dem senegal !!! enjoying Senegal happiness joy fun ❤️❤️don't start singing all day for nothing #ilovethisgame#beapanda#goodvibes#goodsoul#dakar#senegal#sabar#positivevibes #happy#love #laugh#funny#africa#monday#holidays
52.5k Likes, 719 Comments - Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Instagram: "SONG : I love this game I love this game eyyyy Galgua ngui rebbii euleuk souba tell da niouy dem..."
Instagram post by Patrice Evra * Jun 15, 2017 at 7:52am UTC
120.1k Likes, 738 Comments - Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Instagram: "Griffin look at me when I'm talking to you !!why I'm talking to a falcon do want to be part..."
Good morning I will never think one day I will be able to feed many dumbo ❤️the only insect I was feeding when I was young was cockroaches I love this game ahahahah#ilovethisgame#blessed#elephant#mornings##goodvibes#love#lifestyle#bannanas#goodsoul#lucky#cockroaches
102.9k Likes, 487 Comments - Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Instagram: "Good morning I will never think one day I will be able to feed many dumbo ❤️the only insect I..."
CALM YOUR heart ❤️ !!! because it's MONDAY and please don't copy my moves you going to feel relaxed if you got an #exams I love this game hahaahhahahahaha and yes I'm in drug of life and happiness ❤️#ilovethisgame#monday#goodvibes#positivevibes#crazy#funny#laugh#dance#standbyme#life#love#mortivation
204.5k Likes, 4,976 Comments - Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Instagram: "CALM YOUR heart ❤️ !!! because it's MONDAY and please don't copy my moves you going to feel..."
Warming up before my gym session what are you doing ? I give you all my energy for stopping being lazy !!! Too many moves don't be jealous One moment I was even doing my own crew oh oh oh oh oh I love this game ahahahah #ilovethisgame #monday #motivation#gym#crossfit #dance #move#lazy #goodvibes #positivevibes#positivesoul #holidays #training #life #love#work#crew #funny #laugh#happy
167.7k Likes, 2,938 Comments - Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Instagram: "Warming up before my gym session what are you doing ? I give you all my energy for stopping..."