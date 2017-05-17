Paul Pogba post dit eerbetoon aan ziekenhuis dat voor zijn vader zorgde op Instagram

Pogba's vader stierf afgelopen vrijdag ten gevolge van een terminale ziekte. Fassou Antoine Pogba overleed op 79-jarige leeftijd. Pogba miste daardoor de wedstrijd tegen Tottenham van afgelopen zondag, waarin Manchester United 2-1 verloor. De spits mist waarschijnlijk ook de wedstrijd tegen Southampton om de uitvaart van zijn vader bij te wonen.
Pogba postte op Instagram een dankwoord voor het personeel van het ziekenhuis dat zijn vader behandelde. "Rust in vrede papa. Bedankt voor al de zorg aan mijn vader, wij zijn het de Pogba's, Mathias, Florentin en Paul." Pogba en zijn broers gaan door een heel zware periode, gelukkig vinden ze steun bij elkaar.
RIP Pap ❤️ Merci to L'Hôpital Américan de Paris and to the Christie Clinic in Manchester for all the care to my dad. Allez Papa, c'est nous la Pogbance!! @florentinpogbaofficial @mathiaspogbaofficial
Bon anniversaire mon cher Papou, je suis fier d'être ton fils Happy birthday dear Dad, I feel blessed to be your son #pogdaddy #fighter #pogbance
