Waarom Bob Dylan de Nobelprijs verdient

© afp.

Een kleine verrassing vanmiddag, toen bekend werd dat singer-songwriter Bob Dylan de Nobelprijs voor literatuur had weggekaapt. Menig liefhebber der letteren zal ongetwijfeld de wenkbrauwen gefronst hebben, maar verdient Bob Dylan de prijs misschien toch, een beetje? "Als dichter niet, als liedjesschrijver wél", stelde Geoffrey Himes van Paste Magazine eind vorige maand als voorbeschouwing.





Citaten uit Dylans songteksten

- You used to laugh about/ Everybody that was hanging out/ Now you don't talk so loud/ Now you don't seem so proud/ About having to be scrounging for your next meal (Like a Rolling Stone)

- How can the life of such a man/ Be in the palm of some fool's hand?/ To see him obviously framed/ Couldn't help but make me feel ashamed/ To live in a land/ Where justice is a game (Hurricane)

- Idiot wind, blowing every time you move your teeth/ You're an idiot, babe/ It's a wonder that you still know how to breathe (Idiot Wind)

- I've been down on the bottom of a world full of lies/ I ain't looking for nothing in anyone's eyes (Not Dark Yet)

- I try my best/ To be just like I am/ But everybody wants you/ To be just like them/ They sing while you slave/ And I just get bored (Maggie's Farm)

- Preacher was a-talkin', there's a sermon he gave/ He said every man's conscience is vile and depraved/ You cannot depend on it to be your guide/ When it's you who must keep it satisfied (Man in the Long Black Coat)

- The kerosene is brought down from the castles/ By insurance men who go/ Check to see that nobody is escaping/ To Desolation Row (Desolation Row)

- Ain't talkin', just walkin'/ Up the road, around the bend/ Heart burnin', still yearnin'/ In the last outback at the world's end (Ain't Talkin')

- I wish that for just one time you could stand inside my shoes/ You'd know what a drag it is to see you (Positively 4th Street)

- Bent out of shape from society's pliers, cares not to come up any higher, but rather get you down in the hole that he's in. (It's Alright, Ma)

- Heard ten thousand whispering and nobody listening. Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughing. Heard the song of a poet who died in the gutter. ( A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall)

- How many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry? Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows that too many people have died? (Blowin' In The Wind)

- I was so much older then, I'm younger than that now. (My Back Pages)

- The swift don't win the race. It goes to the worthy, who can divide the word of truth. (I and I)

- You better start swimming or sink like a stone, cause the times they are a-changing. (The Times They Are A-Changin')

- You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. (Subterranean Homesick Blues)

- All the money you make will never buy back your soul. (Masters Of War)

- Charity is suppose to cover up for a multitude of sins. (Something's Burning Baby)

- Every pleasures got an edge of pain, pay for your ticket and don't complain. (Silvio)

- Forget the dead you've left, they will not follow you. (It's All Over Now, Baby Blue)

- If you need somebody you can trust, trust yourself. (Trust Yourself)

- I've always been the kind of person that doesn't like to trespass, but sometimes you just find yourself over the line. (Brownsville Girl)

- Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late. (All Along the Watchtower)

- May you always be courageous, stand upright and be strong, may you stay forever young. (Forever Young)