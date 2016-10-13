Waarom Bob Dylan de Nobelprijs verdient

Door:
Joeri Vlemings
13/10/16 -
14u36

Een kleine verrassing vanmiddag, toen bekend werd dat singer-songwriter Bob Dylan de Nobelprijs voor literatuur had weggekaapt. Menig liefhebber der letteren zal ongetwijfeld de wenkbrauwen gefronst hebben, maar verdient Bob Dylan de prijs misschien toch, een beetje? "Als dichter niet, als liedjesschrijver wél", stelde Geoffrey Himes van Paste Magazine eind vorige maand als voorbeschouwing.
Dylan versloeg kleppers als Haruki Murakami en Philip Roth. Het is lastig dier werk te vergelijken met dat van de Amerikaanse bard die al sinds begin jaren 60 liedjes schrijft. Volgens Himes ontbreekt het Dylan aan verfijning om een grote dichter te zijn en blijven zijn teksten niet voldoende overeind op zichzelf. Maar... daar zijn ze ook niet voor gemaakt. Het zijn LIEDJESteksten, bedoeld om gespeeld te worden voor een publiek. "Het is even oneerlijk om Dylans verzen te beoordelen als poëzie, dan om Gabriel Garcia Marquez' proza te beoordelen als geschiedschrijving", schrijft Himes. En dus zegt de journalist toch volmondig 'ja' op de vraag of Dylan een terechte Nobelprijswinnaar is.
Zoals Himes scenarioschrijvers voor film en televisie niet zou uitsluiten, zo wil hij ook singer song-writers niet uitsluiten. In het verleden sleepten ook toneelschrijvers als Harold Pinter, Samuel Beckett en Eugene O'Neill de Nobelprijs voor literatuur in de wacht. Zij hangen voor de volledige ontbolstering van de kwaliteit van hun teksten evenzeer in grote mate af van de acteurs die hun stukken spelen voor een publiek. Bij Dylan is het net zo: zijn teksten komen pas helemaal tot hun recht als ze op muziek gezet zijn en ten gehore gebracht worden.
De volgende vraag is dan: is Dylan dan in zijn categorie de allerbeste? Hij komt alleszins dicht in de buurt. Zijn oeuvre is over de totaliteit genomen toch net iets indrukwekkender dan dat van collega's als, pakweg, Chuck Berry, Randy Newman, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Patti Smith en Bruce Springsteen. Bob Dylan heeft écht wel pareltjes geschreven voor zijn songs. Volgens Himes heeft Dylan "diepere dieptepunten, maar ook hogere hoogtepunten dan Pinter" op zijn palmares staan. Hij verwijst in de eerste plaats naar Dylans album, Live 1966. Dylan bestrijkt bovendien een breed palet: 'Desolation Row', 'I Shall Be Released', 'I Threw It All Away', 'The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll', 'One Too Many Mornings', 'Cold Irons Bound', 'Masters of War', 'Tangled Up in Blue' en 'Roll on John' zijn allemaal erg verschillende liedjes.
Een ander argument is dat Dylan een enorme invloed op collega's heeft uitgeoefend, net als dat ook het geval is voor prozaschrijver Gabriel Garcia Marquez en dichter T.S. Eliot. Samengevat: laten we niet wakker liggen van deze nieuwste Nobelprijswinnaar literatuur: Bob Dylan heeft hem niet gestolen.
Citaten uit Dylans songteksten
- You used to laugh about/ Everybody that was hanging out/ Now you don't talk so loud/ Now you don't seem so proud/ About having to be scrounging for your next meal (Like a Rolling Stone)
- How can the life of such a man/ Be in the palm of some fool's hand?/ To see him obviously framed/ Couldn't help but make me feel ashamed/ To live in a land/ Where justice is a game (Hurricane)
- Idiot wind, blowing every time you move your teeth/ You're an idiot, babe/ It's a wonder that you still know how to breathe (Idiot Wind)
- I've been down on the bottom of a world full of lies/ I ain't looking for nothing in anyone's eyes (Not Dark Yet)
- I try my best/ To be just like I am/ But everybody wants you/ To be just like them/ They sing while you slave/ And I just get bored (Maggie's Farm)
- Preacher was a-talkin', there's a sermon he gave/ He said every man's conscience is vile and depraved/ You cannot depend on it to be your guide/ When it's you who must keep it satisfied (Man in the Long Black Coat)
- The kerosene is brought down from the castles/ By insurance men who go/ Check to see that nobody is escaping/ To Desolation Row (Desolation Row)
- Ain't talkin', just walkin'/ Up the road, around the bend/ Heart burnin', still yearnin'/ In the last outback at the world's end (Ain't Talkin')
- I wish that for just one time you could stand inside my shoes/ You'd know what a drag it is to see you (Positively 4th Street)
- Bent out of shape from society's pliers, cares not to come up any higher, but rather get you down in the hole that he's in. (It's Alright, Ma)
- Heard ten thousand whispering and nobody listening. Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughing. Heard the song of a poet who died in the gutter. ( A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall)
- How many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry? Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows that too many people have died? (Blowin' In The Wind)
- I was so much older then, I'm younger than that now. (My Back Pages)
- The swift don't win the race. It goes to the worthy, who can divide the word of truth. (I and I)
- You better start swimming or sink like a stone, cause the times they are a-changing. (The Times They Are A-Changin')
- You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. (Subterranean Homesick Blues)
- All the money you make will never buy back your soul. (Masters Of War)
- Charity is suppose to cover up for a multitude of sins. (Something's Burning Baby)
- Every pleasures got an edge of pain, pay for your ticket and don't complain. (Silvio)
- Forget the dead you've left, they will not follow you. (It's All Over Now, Baby Blue)
- If you need somebody you can trust, trust yourself. (Trust Yourself)
- I've always been the kind of person that doesn't like to trespass, but sometimes you just find yourself over the line. (Brownsville Girl)
- Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late. (All Along the Watchtower)
- May you always be courageous, stand upright and be strong, may you stay forever young. (Forever Young)