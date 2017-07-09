Lena Dunham onder vuur nadat ze afstand neemt van "agressief" huisdier

Het asiel waar actrice Lena Dunham haar hondje Lamby adopteerde, bestrijdt haar verhaal dat het dier in zijn vroege leven door meerdere eigenaren mishandeld is. Lena had daarover geschreven op Instagram, in een post waarin ze vertelde dat ze de hond had laten opnemen in een instelling voor dieren met gedragsproblemen.
Nadat meerdere fans haar hadden gevraagd naar Lamby, vertelde de Girls-ster enkele weken geleden dat het beestje ondanks jaren vol liefde en training te agressief bleef om in huis te hebben. Ze heeft hem daarom in maart ondergebracht in een speciale opvang.
Dossier
Het asiel zocht naar aanleiding van Lena's uitlatingen het dossier van Lamby op. Daaruit bleek dat hij slechts één eerder baasje heeft gehad, die hem wegens tijdgebrek naar de opvang bracht. Dat bevestigt ook Lamby's vorige eigenaar in de Amerikaanse media. De man is gepikeerd door het verhaal, omdat hij naar eigen zeggen nooit een hond en diens nieuwe eigenaren in gevaar zou brengen.
A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog's specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog's first stop outside shelter life and that's beautiful.
Moeder
Lena Dunham werd intussen op sociale media aangevallen door hondenliefhebbers en kreeg bergen haatmail over zich heen. In een nieuwe Instagrampost met een foto van een schilderij van Lamby dat in haar huis hangt reageerde ze op de aantijgingen. "Ik ben er achter gekomen dat het asiel waarvan ik Lamby adopteerde en ik verschillende ideeën hebben over het vroege leven en de gedragsproblemen van Lamby. Ik zou nooit iets onaardigs over hen zeggen, want ze doen geweldig werk, maar zij waren niet bij mij thuis en hebben niet met hem geleefd", klinkt het. Verder laat ze weten dat ze al veel 'micro-schandalen' overleefd heeft, maar dat de kritiek die ze nu ontvangt, haar het meeste raakt, omdat ze heeft geprobeerd het juiste te doen voor de hond en het allesbehalve een makkelijke beslissing was om hem te laten gaan. "Ik heb gedaan wat ik dacht dat de beste moeder zou doen: hem een leven geven waarin hij volledig zichzelf zou kunnen zijn en waarin er zou worden voorzien in zijn specifieke noden."
Tot slot laat Dunham weten dat de hond merkbaar gelukkiger is in zijn nieuwe omgeving.
It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I'm sorry to have disappointed them, I can't apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings. Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided. I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. This is the painting that greets me every day when I walk into my home. This is the animal who taught me about loving and letting go. I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.
