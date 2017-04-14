Kim Kardashian onder vuur om deze post op Instagram

Kim Kardashian heeft in een post op Instagram opnieuw de medicijnen aangeprezen waarmee ze twee jaar geleden in de problemen kwam.
De realityster promootte op het sociale medium een middel tegen ochtendziekte tijdens zwangerschap. Dat deed ze in 2015 ook, maar toen werd ze op de vingers getikt door de Amerikaanse medicijntoezichthouder FDA. Ze had namelijk niet zoals verplicht is een lijst met mogelijke bijwerkingen bij de tekst gezet. Daardoor werd de advertentie volgens de instelling misleidend.
In de post van donderdag noemde ze wel een lange lijst bijwerkingen, maar veel volgers namen het haar toch kwalijk een medicijn dat alleen een dokter mag voorschrijven te promoten. Na de post staken ook weer geruchten de kop op dat Kim zwanger zou zijn. In recente afleveringen van Keeping Up With The Kardashians besprak ze haar wens een derde kind te krijgen, en liet ze weten dat ze een ingreep aan haar baarmoeder heeft ondergaan om dat mogelijk te maken.
- Kim Kardashian zegt haar lange lokken alweer vaarwel
- Kim en Kanye naar zelfhulpgoeroe
- Kim K. vertelt voor het eerst zelf over overval in Parijs
Lees ook
#Ad Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you're miserable with #morningsickness like I was, try changing your diet & lifestyle first. If you still feel sick, don't wait-ask your doctor about #Diclegis (doxylamine succinate & pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness. It's the most studied drug in pregnancy & it worked for me! I want to empower all moms-to-be and encourage them to speak up. #DontSufferInSilence! The most common side effect is drowsiness. Visit diclegis.com Additional safety information can be found below & atDiclegisImportantSafetyinfo.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. For U.S. Residents Only. Diclegis is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven't improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments. Limitation of Use: Diclegis hasn't been studied in women with hyperemesis gravidarum. Important Safety Information Do not take Diclegis if you're allergic to any of the ingredients in Diclegis. You should also not take Diclegis in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors, as these medicines can intensify & prolong the adverse CNS effects of Diclegis. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery or other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so. Do not drink alcohol or take other central nervous system depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while you take Diclegis. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents. It is not known if Diclegis is safe & effective in children under 18 years of age. Keep Diclegis & all medicines out of the reach of children. Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you're breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Diclegis can pass into your breast milk & may harm your baby. You shouldn't breastfeed while using Diclegis.
36.6k Likes, 301 Comments - Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Instagram: "#Ad Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you're miserable with #morningsickness..."