Feesten in het Witte Huis tot in de vroege uurtjes voor afscheid van Obama's

In december maakte Barack Obama bekend dat hij en zijn vrouw Michelle een grote fuif zouden geven vooraleer ze het Witte Huis zouden verlaten. En het presidentskoppel hield woord. Vrijdagavond zakten Hollywoodsterren, topmuzikanten, bedrijfsleiders en filantropen in groten getale af naar het presidentiële verblijf in Washington DC. Onder andere George en Amal Clooney, Stevie Wonder, Meryl Streep, Bruce Springsteen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Usher, Robert DeNiro en George Lucas waren van de partij.
De gasten mochten geen foto's of videobeelden nemen tijdens het feest, maar dat weerhield velen er niet van om hun aanwezigheid op het event toch via sociale media kenbaar te maken.
Chance the Rapper postte zaterdagochtend om 4:33 uur een video die hij had opgenomen buiten aan het Witte Huis en noemde het feestje "geweldig". "Ze lieten ons hier geen camera's binnenbrengen, maar weet dat het historisch was, het was zwart, het was mooi, er werd gedanst, er werd gelachen, er was liefde en er waren knuffels," zei de rapper. De video werd ondertussen weer van Instagram verwijderd.
The one party we'll wait in line to get into... @johnlegend @chrissyteigen @jerryseinfeld @jessseinfeld @mimisam28 #whitehouse
See this Instagram photo by @djcassidy * 686 likes
CNN-journaliste Betsy Klein postte updates van de gasten bij hun aankomst: Tom Hanks en zijn vrouw Rita Wilson, model Chrissy Teigen met haar man: muzikant John Legend, tv-presentator David Letterman en Meryl Streep. Ook basketter Magic Johnson, filmproducent Harvey Weinstein en een deel van het team achter 'Saturday Night Live': het komische sketchprogramma dat de laatste maanden voortdurend de draak steekt met Donald Trump. Ook 'Mad Men'-acteur Jon Hamm was te gast, net als Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Gloria Estefan en Lena Dunham. Anna Wintour, hoofdredactrice van Vogue, werd bij haar aankomst door Klein ondervraagd over haar ontmoeting met Donald Trump eerder op de dag, maar weigerde alle commentaar.
One of many celebrities at the White House bash "Celebrating Eight Great Years!" Tom Hanks=a very nice guy... must be his Bay Area roots!! #barackandmichelleobama #barackobama #michelleobama #whitehouse #tomhanks
See this Instagram photo by @fightonlisa * 308 likes
Actrice Olivia Wilde postte een selfie met haar man Jason Sudeikis wanneer ze het feestje verlieten.
Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years.
See this Instagram photo by @oliviawilde * 130.7k likes
Voormalig Saturday Night Live-acteur Jay Pharaoh postte een foto van zichzelf met muzikanten Usher, Wale en Kelly Rowland en tv-persoonlijkheid La La Anthony.
All that Ebony at the White House Ayyyyyyyeeeee..We looking like the last episode of 106 & Park out this Bih @usher @wale @lala @kellyrowland #blackstarpower #Whitehouse #MichelleObama #usher #lala #wale #kellyrowland
See this Instagram photo by @jaypharoah * 5,262 likes
Komiek en acteur Billy Eichner postte een foto van hemzelf en acteur regisseur Robin Lord Taylor om 3 uur 's nachts.
Leaving the White House at 3am last night after dancing the night away, celebrating 8 incredible years. What an extraordinary night. Here with my dear friend @robinlordtaylor who came with me. Thank you @barackobama and @michelleobama for everything and for including me. Unforgettable and joyous and as inspiring as ever, even in the midst of such an emotional, bittersweet goodbye.
See this Instagram photo by @billyeichner * 9,255 likes
Last night I got to speak with President Obama and thank him for everything he's done, specifically for LGBT Americans. He told me it was one of the things he's most proud of. I told him we will love and appreciate him forever. He told me there's a lot of work we still need to do. Setting aside for a moment the sadness and anger I feel about the next administration, this was one of the greatest moments and nights of my life. When we walked into the White House last night, the first photograph on the wall was a picture of the WH lit up with the colors of the gay pride flag. Isn't that extraordinary? I'm so glad I had a chance to thank this exceptional man and his team and so grateful that he will still be around to help guide the way. More work to be done, indeed. And I won't soon forget dancing with the Obamas in the White House while @questlove spins next to a portrait of Mary Todd Lincoln. ️❤️
See this Instagram photo by @billyeichner * 12.5k likes