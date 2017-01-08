Feesten in het Witte Huis tot in de vroege uurtjes voor afscheid van Obama's

Door: redactie

8/01/17 - 02u29 Bron: Vogue, The Guardian

Het Witte Huis in de sneeuw op zaterdag 7 januari 2017. © reuters.

In december maakte Barack Obama bekend dat hij en zijn vrouw Michelle een grote fuif zouden geven vooraleer ze het Witte Huis zouden verlaten. En het presidentskoppel hield woord. Vrijdagavond zakten Hollywoodsterren, topmuzikanten, bedrijfsleiders en filantropen in groten getale af naar het presidentiële verblijf in Washington DC. Onder andere George en Amal Clooney, Stevie Wonder, Meryl Streep, Bruce Springsteen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Usher, Robert DeNiro en George Lucas waren van de partij.

Magic Johnson, Anna Wintour, James Taylor, Bradley Cooper just pulled up. Asked Wintour about her meeting with Trump, no response — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) CNN-journaliste Betsy Klein postte updates van de gasten bij hun aankomst: Tom Hanks en zijn vrouw Rita Wilson, model Chrissy Teigen met haar man: muzikant John Legend, tv-presentator David Letterman en Meryl Streep. Ook basketter Magic Johnson, filmproducent Harvey Weinstein en een deel van het team achter 'Saturday Night Live': het komische sketchprogramma dat de laatste maanden voortdurend de draak steekt met Donald Trump. Ook 'Mad Men'-acteur Jon Hamm was te gast, net als Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Gloria Estefan en Lena Dunham. Anna Wintour, hoofdredactrice van Vogue, werd bij haar aankomst door Klein ondervraagd over haar ontmoeting met Donald Trump eerder op de dag, maar weigerde alle commentaar. One of many celebrities at the White House bash "Celebrating Eight Great Years!" Tom Hanks=a very nice guy... must be his Bay Area roots!! #barackandmichelleobama #barackobama #michelleobama #whitehouse #tomhanks See this Instagram photo by @fightonlisa * 308 likes

Actrice Olivia Wilde postte een selfie met haar man Jason Sudeikis wanneer ze het feestje verlieten. Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. See this Instagram photo by @oliviawilde * 130.7k likes