Cast 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' verzamelt voor 20ste verjaardag tv-reeks. En de acteurs zien er nog altijd even ravissant uit

20 jaar geleden is het intussen dat de moeder aller vampierenreeksen voor het eerst op de televisie kwam. Naar aanleiding daarvan bracht het Amerikaanse magazine Entertainment Weekly de cast van 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' nog eens samen. En de tijd blijkt mild geweest te zijn voor hen.
Zeven seizoenen liep de reeks over de tiener die de strijd aan gaat met de gruwelijkste monsters en dat alles met maar één doel: de wereld te redden. De serie verzamelde een van de meest trouwe fanbases. Het succesrecept? De ultieme combinatie van horror, humor, tragedie, tienersoap en zelfs musical.
Buffy die zowel om moest gaan met herkenbare situaties als de nieuwe leerling zijn op school en een date vinden voor het feest. En tegelijk het hoofd moest bieden aan bovennatuurlijke wezens als vampieren, heksen en hyena's. "Het was de ultieme metafoor", aldus hoofdrolspeelster Sarah Michelle Gellar. "De horror van de adolescentie, die zich manifesteerde in levensechte monsters."
Eenzaam
Dat vindt ook David Boreanaz (Angel): "Als je door een minder leuk deel van je leven gaat, zoals je tienerjaren, voel je je vaak eenzaam. Buffy was een manier om te zeggen dat je niet alleen was." (lees hieronder verder)
Voor de bijzondere verjaardag van de heldin uit Sunnydale besloot Entertainment Weekly de cast nog eens samen te brengen voor een fotoshoot. Het nummer met de Buffy-special ligt vanaf morgen in de winkel, maar het magazine geeft al een voorsmaakje op zijn sociale mediakanalen. Geniet mee!
