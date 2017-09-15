En of Mayweather populair is! De tronie van de levende bokslegende prijkt op tal van lichaamsdelen (en daar pakt de Amerikaan graag mee uit)

GVS

15/09/17 - 16u29

© rv.

Floyd Mayweather is geliefd. Zeer geliefd. De 40-jarige Amerikaan - op pensioen sinds zijn overwinning in The Fight of The Century tegen Conor McGregor - deelde op Instagram een heleboel foto's van lichaamsdelen waarop de bokslegende in volle glorie pronkt. Met een Mexicaanse sombrero, het opschrift "50-0" of omgeven door dollarbiljetten: Money is op verschillende manieren in inkt voor het leven vastgelegd. De Amerikaan is er alvast apetrots op: "Ik hou enorm veel van mijn fans, deze tatoeëerder is ongelofelijk", schreef hij bij elke foto.