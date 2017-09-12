Evra toont hart van goud: Fransman deelt voedsel uit aan daklozen

Patrice Evra is een voorbeeld voor velen. Gisteren trok de Franse topvoetballer Marseille rond om er voedsel uit te delen aan daklozen. Zo trof hij in een halfuur tijd liefst twaalf zwervers aan. "Wat hebt u vandaag gedaan? Iemand geholpen?", postte Evra op zijn Instagram-account. Andermaal een mooi gebaar van 'Tonton Pat', die daags voordien nog met Marseille pijnlijk ten onder ging tegen Rennes (1-3).
Just enjoying my Monday in #marseille The sad part of my journey it's i found more than 12 homeless people in less than 30 minutes what have you done today ..? Did you help somebody? Or did you just complaining and blaming someone else ..? I just feel blessed thanks god happy Monday ♥️#helping #united #mondays #homeless #sharing #love #world #sadness #ilovethisgame #beapanda
