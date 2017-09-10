sluiten
Feesten, roken, maar ook luiers verversen: zo spendeert McGregor zijn 82 miljoen euro van clash met Mayweather

Manu Henry
10/09/17 - 10u19  Bron: news.com.au © rv.

Conor McGregor moest dan wel het onderspit delven tegen Floyd Mayweather in 'het gevecht van de eeuw', een levensgenieter zal ie altijd blijven. De flamboyante Ier vertoeft op dit moment in Ibiza, waar hij aanwezig is op het huwelijk van een jeugdvriend. Na zijn nederlaag in Las Vegas kondigde 'Notorious' al aan dat hij voor het huwelijk een gigantisch jacht zou huren. En hij hield duidelijk zijn woord, zo bewijzen onderstaande foto's.

Dat er al eens gefeest wordt op het tropische eiland, hoeft geen betoog. McGregor brengt echter ook tijd door met zoontje Conor Junior en deelde maar wat graag foto's van het uitje op Ibiza via zijn Instagramprofiel.

