Terwijl zijn ploegmaats liggen luieren aan het zwembad, gaat Piqué studeren aan Harvard

Gerard Piqué, verdediger bij Barcelona, ging vorige week terug de schoolbanken opzoeken. Aan de prestigieuze Harvard-universiteit in Boston volgde Piqué de opleiding 'The Business of Entertainment, Media en Sports'.
Piqué volgde deze opleiding in het gezelschap van actrice Katie Holmes en basketter CJ McCollum. Samen spraken ze over hun visie en talent omtrent media en sport. Piqué trapte ook een balletje met professor Anita Elberse en ze gingen uitgebreid op de foto. Ook Piqué zijn vrouw Shakira was van de partij.
The new crop of @HarvardHBS BEMS students are literally and figuratively elevating me this year. Thank you @katieholmes212, @3jmccollum, @3gerardpique, Rashean Mathis, and @jamieheaslip! #mystudentsarebetterthanyours #Harvard #BEMS
Whenever, wherever. We're meant to be together.
"Not bad, huh." - @3gerardpique. The three most beautiful words ever spoken, as far as I am concerned. ⚽️ #BakerLibraryBallin' #Harvard #BEMS #lifeatHBS ( by @kev.wolf and @yonniecan)
@3gerardpique, @3jmccollum, Rashean Mathis, @jamieheaslip, Allison Feaster, and @MICK sat down with their fellow program participants to talk about the unique relationships and opportunities for talent and industry executives. One of the best things about HBS Executive Education's The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program is the opportunity for talent and executives to learn together. #lifeathbs #BEMS
Today @HBSExecEd welcomes participants to campus for Professor @anitaelberse's The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program. This year @katieholmes212, @3gerardpique, @3jmccollum, @jamieheaslip, and Rashean Mathis share their perspectives with entertainment and sports executives from around the world! #BEMS #LifeatHBS
